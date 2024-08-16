Skip to Content

Quincy VA Clinic open house and PACT Act town hall

Flyer: Open House at our Quincy VA Clinic, Aug. 21, 2024. For Veterans, Family and Friends! Federal & state Veteran resources and benefits...

Quincy VA Clinic Open House, Federal & state Veteran resources and benefits, toxic exposure information, disability claims, and more.

When:

Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

110 West Squantam Street

Quincy, MA

Cost:

Free

Quincy VA Clinic Open House

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024
3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

110 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA 02171

For Vets, family and friends!

Federal & state Veteran resources and benefits, toxic exposure information, disability claims, and more. 

Veterans PACT Act town hall w/VA Leaders at 4:00 p.m.

Other VA events

Last updated: