Quincy VA Clinic open house and PACT Act town hall
Quincy VA Clinic Open House, Federal & state Veteran resources and benefits, toxic exposure information, disability claims, and more.
When:
Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
110 West Squantam Street
Quincy, MA
Cost:
Free
Quincy VA Clinic Open House
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024
3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
110 W Squantum St, Quincy, MA 02171
For Vets, family and friends!
Federal & state Veteran resources and benefits, toxic exposure information, disability claims, and more.
Veterans PACT Act town hall w/VA Leaders at 4:00 p.m.