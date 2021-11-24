Caregiver support
VA Boston health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Katherine Paquin LICSW
CSP Manager
VA Boston health care
Phone: 617-799-4310
Email: Katherine.Paquin@va.gov
Ed Fleming , LICSW
General CSP Supervisor
VA Boston health care
Phone: 617-248-1159
Email: Edward.Fleming@va.gov
Latoya Linton
CSP Program Assistant
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3366
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Boston caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Boston region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274
VA Boston Caregiver Groups and Programs
VA Building Better Caregivers -- Web-based Support Group
This six-week workshop helps Caregivers in two key ways: it offers training in how to provide better care, and it also helps Caregivers learn how to manage their own emotions, stress and physical health. Topics covered include: managing your stress, communicating more effectively, taking care of your own health, managing difficult emotions, managing difficult behaviors, and getting support from other Caregivers while sharing your experience. Caregivers are asked to log on at least 2-3 times per week. A new session will be posted each week, and you will be able to participate with 20-25 Caregivers.
If you are interested in participating in the above program or have any questions please call Katherine Paquin, LICSW, at 617-799-4310 or Ed Fleming, LICSW, at 774-274-0026.
VA Peer Support Mentor Program -- You can serve as a MENTOR or a MENTEE!
This program provides an opportunity for Caregivers to receive guidance and to share their experience, wisdom, skills and passion with other Caregivers. Because there are many challenges to being a Caregiver, it can be helpful for you to talk with someone who has “been there” and understands the pressures that come with being a Caregiver. Caregivers are asked to connect with each other at least 2 times per month.
If you are interested in participating in the above program or have any questions please call Ed Fleming, LICSW, at 774-274-0026.
VA Caregiver Support Line Monthly Educational Calls
A telephone educational group focused on strategies to enhance resilience and restore balance. These calls last an hour and are available twice a month. If you are interested in participating in the above program or have any questions please call Katherine Paquin, LICSW, at 617-799-4310 or Ed Fleming, LICSW, at 774-274-0026.
Opportunities in the community
NAMI Massachusetts Family-to-Family Program -- A 12-week course for family Caregivers of individuals with severe mental illness. Register using the link above.
JF&CS Memory Café -- A welcoming place for individuals & families living with memory changes. Enjoy coffee, and refreshments, and conversation with new friends, including college students. Meet guest artists who will lead music, art, or poetry activities. No experience necessary! The Memory Café meets. For more information, please call 781-647-5327 or visit the link above.