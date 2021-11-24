VA Boston Caregiver Groups and Programs

VA Building Better Caregivers -- Web-based Support Group

This six-week workshop helps Caregivers in two key ways: it offers training in how to provide better care, and it also helps Caregivers learn how to manage their own emotions, stress and physical health. Topics covered include: managing your stress, communicating more effectively, taking care of your own health, managing difficult emotions, managing difficult behaviors, and getting support from other Caregivers while sharing your experience. Caregivers are asked to log on at least 2-3 times per week. A new session will be posted each week, and you will be able to participate with 20-25 Caregivers.

If you are interested in participating in the above program or have any questions please call Katherine Paquin, LICSW, at 617-799-4310 or Ed Fleming, LICSW, at 774-274-0026.

VA Peer Support Mentor Program -- You can serve as a MENTOR or a MENTEE!

This program provides an opportunity for Caregivers to receive guidance and to share their experience, wisdom, skills and passion with other Caregivers. Because there are many challenges to being a Caregiver, it can be helpful for you to talk with someone who has “been there” and understands the pressures that come with being a Caregiver. Caregivers are asked to connect with each other at least 2 times per month.

If you are interested in participating in the above program or have any questions please call Ed Fleming, LICSW, at 774-274-0026.

VA Caregiver Support Line Monthly Educational Calls

A telephone educational group focused on strategies to enhance resilience and restore balance. These calls last an hour and are available twice a month. If you are interested in participating in the above program or have any questions please call Katherine Paquin, LICSW, at 617-799-4310 or Ed Fleming, LICSW, at 774-274-0026.