Mental health care

If you qualify for VA health care, you can get high-quality mental health services as part of your benefits. You may also be able to get care for certain mental health problems even if you don't have VA health care.

Veterans in need of emergency assistance can call the Veterans Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1

During normal business hours, veterans can also be evaluated urgently at:

Jamaica Plain Urgent Care Clinic 857-364-5250

Brockton Urgent Care Clinic 774-826-2318

West Roxbury Emergency Department 857-203-5425 or 857-203-5426

For non-urgent matters, please call one of the following Mental Health numbers so that we may assist you:

Routine outpatient mental health services are not available at the West Roxbury campus; however, you can access the Emergency Room at that location 24/7, and patients enrolled in Primary Care at that site can access our co-located Primary Care Behavioral Health team through a referral from their primary care provider.