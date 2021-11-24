 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Boston health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

rita_mienscow

Rita Mienscow

Patient Advocate

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-2552

Email: Rita.Mienscow@va.gov

William_Pryor

William Pryor

Patient Advocate

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-6994

Email: William.Pryor4@va.gov

shaundelle_woodley

Shaundelle Woodley

Patient Advocate

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-3231

Email: Shaundelle.Woodley@va.gov

Angel Ortiz-Bultron

Minority Veteran Program Coordinator, Patient Advocate

VA Boston health care

Phone: 774-826-2415

Email: Angel.Ortiz-Bultron@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Boston health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
