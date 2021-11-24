Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Boston health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Rita Mienscow
Patient Advocate
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-2552
Email: Rita.Mienscow@va.gov
William Pryor
Patient Advocate
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6994
Email: William.Pryor4@va.gov
Shaundelle Woodley
Patient Advocate
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3231
Email: Shaundelle.Woodley@va.gov
Angel Ortiz-Bultron
Minority Veteran Program Coordinator, Patient Advocate
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-2415
Email: Angel.Ortiz-Bultron@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Boston health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights