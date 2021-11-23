 Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Boston health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Leslie Wright

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-3611

Email: VHASPCMA-523BHSSuicidePreventionTeam@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Boston health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks

Mental health services at VA Boston offer same-day access to mental health care for Veterans who need it. Our emergency department on the West Roxbury campus is also open 24/7 for Veterans with urgent mental health care needs outside of regular business hours.

Additionally, VA offers mobile apps that support many aspects of mental health and wellness. Visit https://mobile.va.gov/appstore/mental-health to learn more. 

  • Veteran suicide prevention

    VA resources to help Veterans in crisis, including warning signs and tips for talking to children about family members' crises.

  • Mental health services

    VA Boston operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Depression treatment for Veterans

    Find out how to access depression health services through VA.

  • PTSD treatment

    Find out how to access health services for post-traumatic health disorder (PTSD) through VA.

  • The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

    The foundation provides mental health resources for people struggling with thoughts of suicide. They also offer supportive educational tools for concerned family, friends and peers.

