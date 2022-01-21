Campus map

In response to increased cases of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, and resulting additional demands on staff, the VA Boston Healthcare System has implemented the following safety precautions:

The COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Clinic for Saturday, Jan. 8, has been canceled and future booster clinics will be scheduled during weekdays for the time being - click here for locations and times.

1st, 2nd and 3rd COVID vaccine doses are still being offered to Veterans and caregivers, as well - click here for locations and times.

Visiting of inpatients in the VA Boston Healthcare System is temporarily suspended. We will facilitate virtual visitation using iPads and cell phones, and exceptions will be made for end-of-life care.

With patient preference considered, virtual care will be used where clinical outcomes will not be compromised.

We understand the increased need for testing at this time, and we now offer COVID-19 testing on demand for Veterans enrolled in VA health care - click here for locations and times.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with this effort to protect our patients and coworkers.

