Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Interactive maps
We have online interactive campus and floor maps.
These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.
Directions
Coming soon!
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
42°16'27.27"N 71°10'18.68"W
Address:
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Intersection:
VFW Parkway and Coming soon!