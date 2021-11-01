News releases
Pause on Inpatient VisitationDecember 23, 2021
As a safety precaution for Veterans and staff, visiting of inpatients in the VA Boston Healthcare System will be temporarily suspended as of 4:00 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, due to increased risk of infection.
VA New England Healthcare System Announces New Deputy Executive DirectorDecember 20, 2021
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced today the appointment of Michael D. Payne as the new deputy executive director of VA Boston Healthcare System (HCS).