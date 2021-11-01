News releases

As a safety precaution for Veterans and staff, visiting of inpatients in the VA Boston Healthcare System will be temporarily suspended as of 4:00 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, due to increased risk of infection.

This was a difficult decision, but we are following with concern the rapidly increasing prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, including the Omicron variant, which is driving high rates of transmission and hospitalization at a time when we are near capacity. This pause on inpatient visitation will help staff ensure our Veterans continue to receive the care they need.

We appreciate how important visitation is to healing, especially at this time of year, and we will facilitate virtual visitation using iPads and cell phones. Exceptions will also be made for end-of-life care.

The pause on inpatient visitation will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with this effort to protect our patients and coworkers.

