VA Boston employee receives early career healthcare executive award

PRESS RELEASE

June 17, 2022

BOSTON , MA — The Massachusetts Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives, or ACHE, named the VA Boston Healthcare System’s strategic planner as its 2022 Regent’s Award for Early Career Healthcare Executive winner June 9.

Kerri-Lynne Kellam, a Roxbury, Mass., resident, also serves as the ACHE chapter’s vice chair of the Early Careerist Network, which provides Massachusetts healthcare executives under the age of 40 with the opportunity for professional development through relevant information sessions, networking events, community service activities, and a formal mentorship program.

“Kerri-Lynne’s commitment, leadership and program management skills have been a source of inspiration to many in VA Boston and in the community,” said Vincent Ng, director of the VA Boston HCS. “Her work will continue to benefit Veterans and our employees for years to come.”

Kellam started her career with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as a Graduate Health Administrative Training Program fellow and has continued to serve with VA for 11 years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Spelman College and a Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health. Kellam is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and is certified for program and project management. She was a mentor at Year Up, a nonprofit workforce development organization, and sits on the Boston University School of Public Health’s Health Law, Policy and Management Advisory Board.

VA Boston HCS provides exceptional and accessible health care for more than 60,000 Veterans from the greater Boston area through its main campuses in Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury; outpatient clinics in Lowell, Quincy, Framingham, Plymouth and Boston; and VA Community Care Network providers.

ACHE of Massachusetts is an independent chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives. It is a professional association providing approximately 1,000 healthcare leaders across the commonwealth with opportunities for professional networking and continuing education.

Photo caption (photo linked below): Kerri-Lynne Kellam, strategic planner for the VA Boston Healthcare System, with her 2022 Regent’s Award for Early Career Healthcare Executive, which was presented by the Massachusetts Chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives June 9, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Kerri-Lynne Kellam)

