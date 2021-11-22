Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Boston health care facility.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Phone refills (automated refill line)
857-364-4419
800-865-3384, ext. 4441 (toll free)
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Picking up prescriptions in person
At this time, Pharmacy is emphasizing a mail-order system, but you can pick up prescriptions in person at the medical center campuses:
- Outpatient Pharmacy will honor emergent prescription needs for in-person pick up, such as post-surgical, emergency department and discharge medication needs
- Other medications and supplies will normally be mailed
Brockton VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 3
First floor
Map of Brockton campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
First floor
D Wing
Map of Jamaica Plain campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Outpatient Pharmacy
Building 3
Ground floor
Map of West Roxbury campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
- Brockton VA Medical Center: Outpatient Pharmacy, Building 3, First floor
- Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center: Outpatient Pharmacy, First floor, D Wing
- West Roxbury VA Medical Center: Outpatient Pharmacy, Building 3, Ground floor
Contact us
Pharmacy Administration Office: 857-364-4314
Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.