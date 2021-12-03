Fisher House
The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay free of charge, while a loved one is in the hospital.
Who owns the Fisher House?
The Fisher House Foundation builds and furnishes the house and then donates the house to the VA as a gift. The VA operates and maintains the house.
Does it cost anything to stay at a Fisher House?
There is no cost to stay at a VA Fisher House.
What is the criteria to stay at the Fisher House?
Family members /caregivers of a hospitalized Veteran who live 50 miles or more from the Medical Center can stay at the Fisher House. Guests must be able to care for themselves, and follow the house rules.
How many rooms are there?
There are 20 suites, each room has a private bathroom.
What do families do about meals during their stay?
The Fisher House has a well equipped kitchen for families to use during their stay. Some food items are donated from the community, but most families bring food.
Hours of Operation...
Mon: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tues - Friday: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
After hours and weekends, contact Administrator on Duty in ED: 857-203-5490 for on-call Social Worker.
- Paper Towels
- Disinfectant wipes
- Individually wrapped snacks
- Individual coffee creamers
- K cups
Contact:
Elizabeth St. Pierre MSW, LICSW
Manager of the Fisher House at VA Boston
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-4000