You can always make an appointment with your primary care team for a flu shot, and flu vaccinations are also available during any Primary Care appointment -- just ask your provider. Please bring a VA health care ID, wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeve shirt, and wear a mask.

Eligible Veterans can receive a no-cost seasonal flu shot at one of more than 60,000 VA Community Care Network (CCN) in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations, as well. Find your nearest in-network community location at www.va.gov/find-locations. No appointment or VA referral is required, just bring this billing information card, and present valid government-issued identification, such as a Veteran Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, or a state-issued driver's license or ID card.