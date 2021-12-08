Flu vaccinations
Flu season is here and the influenza vaccine can reduce your risk of associated illness and hospitalization. Getting vaccinated is more important than ever this season, not only to reduce your individual risk, but also to minimize the spread of flu to vulnerable Veterans and loved ones who may be at high risk for severe complications from the flu, as well as COVID-19.
The VA Boston Healthcare Systems is offering the following options for eligible Veterans to get their flu shot...
Walk-In Flu Vaccination Clinics are available at the following dates and locations in December:
Brockton Campus:
- Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic in Primary Care and Women’s Health
Jamaica Plain Campus:
- Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic in Primary Care and Women’s Health
West Roxbury Campus:
- Monday – Friday, 9 – 11:00 a.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic in Primary Care
Causeway VA Outpatient Clinic:
- Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic
Framingham VA Outpatient Clinic:
- Wednesdays, 1 – 3 p.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic
Lowell VA Outpatient Clinic:
- Monday - Friday, 8 – 10 a.m. & 1 – 3 p.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic
Plymouth Lowell VA Outpatient Clinic:
- Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic
Quincy VA Outpatient Clinic:
- Tuesdays, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic
- Thursdays, 1 – 3 p.m., Walk-In Flu Shot Clinic
You can always make an appointment with your primary care team for a flu shot, and flu vaccinations are also available during any Primary Care appointment -- just ask your provider. Please bring a VA health care ID, wear a loose-fitting or short-sleeve shirt, and wear a mask.
Eligible Veterans can receive a no-cost seasonal flu shot at one of more than 60,000 VA Community Care Network (CCN) in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations, as well. Find your nearest in-network community location at www.va.gov/find-locations. No appointment or VA referral is required, just bring this billing information card, and present valid government-issued identification, such as a Veteran Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, or a state-issued driver's license or ID card.