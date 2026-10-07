Eligible Veterans can also receive a no-cost seasonal flu shot at one of nearly 70,000 VA Community Care Network (CCN) in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations across the country, including CVS, Walmart and more! You are eligible for a no-cost flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if:

You are only getting a flu shot during the visit, AND

You are enrolled in the VA health care system, AND

You received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.

Not sure if you’re eligible? Call 800-MyVA411 ). Press 1 for urgent care information, then press 3 for urgent care information, then press 1 again to check urgent care eligibility. The system will automatically verify your eligibility for the community urgent care benefit, which includes the flu vaccination.

You can find your nearest in-network community location at https://www.va.gov/find-locations:

Enter the city, state, or postal ZIP code for your location Choose “Community pharmacies (in VA’s network)” from the Facility type drop-down menu Click search Choose a provider

No appointment or VA referral is required, just:

Bring this billing information card, or pull it up on your phone – we are in Region 1. Tell the provider you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care and you want to receive a flu shot paid for by VA. Present a valid government-issued identification, such as a Veteran Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID card, or a state-issued driver's license or ID card. Show the provider this billing information card

Documentation of the vaccination will be sent to VA by the provider to update your medical record, but you may also request a copy of the documentation showing you received the vaccine for your records.