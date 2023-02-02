Inpatient Palliative Care Consultation at the West Roxbury campus
The Palliative Care team strives to provide holistic care that addresses the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual needs of patients and their families. Palliative Care can be incorporated into a patient’s standard treatment at any point in the course of their serious illness, from diagnosis to the final stages. We offer bedside consultation during inpatient hospital stays.
Depending on a patient’s needs, the palliative care team may offer one or more of the following services:
- Treatment to relieve pain or other uncomfortable symptoms such as shortness of breath, constipation, nausea, loss of appetite, fatigue or difficulty sleeping
- Support in coping with the changes resulting from the illness
- Assistance with treatment choices and decisions, helping patients and families to reflect on what is most important to them and aligning their treatment with their priorities
- Help in navigating the health care system and planning for care after the hospital
- Bereavement education and support
If you feel that you or a loved one could benefit from consultation, please speak to your medical team (physician, nurse or social worker).
- Inpatient consultation services: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; we are also available on weekends by phone
Frequently Asked Questions about Hospice and Palliative Care
What Are Palliative Care and Hospice Care? -- National Institute on Aging (nih.gov)
Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness, such as cancer or heart failure. Patients in palliative care may receive medical care for their symptoms, or palliative care, along with treatment intended to cure their serious illness. Palliative care is meant to enhance a person's current care by focusing on quality of life for them and their family...