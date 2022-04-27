Interactive facility maps
Links to interactive facility maps for the VA Boston Healthcare System Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses.
COVID-19 vaccines and testing: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine by appointment or at a walk-in clinic. VA Boston now offers walk-in COVID-19 testing for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, as well. Visit our vaccine and testing information page to learn more and for schedule info.
Links to interactive facility maps for the VA Boston Healthcare System Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses.