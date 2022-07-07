Vascular Surgery at VA Boston

We offer a wide variety of minimally invasive (endovascular) surgical procedures including :

Trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR)

Aortic aneurysm repair including endovascular aortic aneurysm repair (EVAR), thoracic aneurysm repair (TEVAR), and complex fenestrated endovascular aneurysm repair (FEVAR)

What is Transcarotid Artery Revascularization?

TCAR is a minimally invasive (endovascular) procedure that can re-open a narrowed carotid artery and reduce the risk of a stroke. The surgeon makes a small incision on your neck over the carotid artery to gain access to repair the blockage. During the TCAR procedure, a balloon and stent are used to reopen the carotid artery and remove any debris from inside the artery.

The TCAR procedure is a good option for Veterans who have a higher risk of complications from traditional carotid surgery due to their age or other medical conditions. Not everyone is a candidate, your surgeon will go over all your options to help you select what is best for you.