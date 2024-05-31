Medical Foster Home Program
The Medical Foster Home, or MFH, Program is a voluntary program that offers safe, long-term care in a home setting. MFH is a comprehensive care, dynamic alternative for Veterans who prefer to live in a private home rather than a nursing home.
Do you want to help a Veteran by welcoming them into your home?
VA Boston is recruiting caregivers to open Medical Foster Homes!
Contact
Jacqueline Beaulieu LICSW
Medical foster home program coordinator
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: jacqueline.beaulieu@va.gov
What is a Medical Foster Home?
Medical Foster Homes are private residences where the caregiver lives and provides continuous care and supervision to the Veteran(s). MFHs are a long-term care placement option for Veterans with chronic, complex health needs who can no longer live on their own, and an alternative to nursing homes. The caregiver helps the Veteran complete activities of daily living, known as ADLs, such as bathing and getting dressed. The caregiver also supports Veterans with instrumental activities of daily living, or IADLs, such as meal planning and prep, and medication management.
VA helps match Veterans with a warm and caring MFH that meets high quality and safety standards. Veterans in MFH are followed by an interdisciplinary team of primary care providers, nurses, social workers, pharmacists, dieticians, psychologists and PT/OT therapists through the Home Based Primary Care, or HBPC, program. Caregivers are supported by the program coordinator and HBPC to meet the bio-psycho-social needs of the Veteran.
Location:
VA Boston Medical Foster Homes and Home Based Primary Care operate within the VA Boston catchment area (from the New Hampshire border to the Bourne Bridge).
Medical Foster Homes provide:
- Private rooms
- Home-like living
- Individualized care plan supported by an interdisciplinary team
- 24/7 supervision and assistance by a primary or relief caregiver
- Flexibility and choice
- Enriched housing with social and recreational activities
- Personal care
- Medication management
- Nutritious, home meals
- Laundry and cleaning
- Transportation
- Accepting of home hospice services
Caregivers:
- Are not considered VA employees
- Are privately compensated by the Veteran at an agreed upon rate
- Often have formal/informal caregiving experience
- Must complete an application process including background checks and interdisciplinary home inspections
- Are required to complete annual education training provided by the MFH program
- Agree to providing 24/7 supervision and care of the Veterans living in their home (or through a relief caregiver)
- Adhere to program safety standards and regulations