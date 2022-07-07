Meet your Vascular Surgery staff at VA Boston Healthcare
Get to know your Vascular Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Vascular Surgery Staff.
Meet our Surgeons
Joseph Raffetto MD
Chief of Vascular Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6200
Dr. Joseph D. Raffetto (he/him/his) is board certified in General and Vascular Surgery, Chief of Vascular Surgery, and an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School.
Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, MD, 1993
Residency: SUNY Buffalo General Surgery Program, 1993-1998
Fellowship: Boston University Medical Center
Board Certification: General Surgery, Vascular Surgery
Dr. Raffetto's clinical interests encompasses the breadth of vascular surgery, open aortic and peripheral surgical procedures, endovascular surgery, and he has a special interest in acute and chronic venous disorders and wound care. His extra-clinical activities include commissioned officer in the Navy Reserve rank Commander, studying for an advanced degree in education, outdoor activities, and helping with the Surfrider Foundation initiatives.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Sarah Carlson MD, MSc
Associate chief of surgery -- operations, vascular surgeon
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6200
Dr. Sarah J. Carlson (she, her, hers) is board certified in Vascular Surgery, Associate Chief of Surgery - Operations, and an Assistant Professor of Surgery at the Boston University School of Medicine.
Medical School: University of Michigan, MD 2008
Residency: Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, General Surgery 2016
Fellowship: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Vascular Surgery 2018
Board Certification: Vascular Surgery
Dr. Carlson's clinical interests include peripheral vascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, and aortic aneurysms, with a special interest in complex endovascular aortic surgery. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and playing the violin with the Longwood Symphony Orchestra.
~~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Dr. James T. McPhee (he/him/his) is board certified in General and Vascular Surgery, the Associate Chief of Surgery for Quality and Safety at VA Boston, and an Associate Professor of Surgery at Boston University School of Medicine.
Medical School: University of Massachusetts Medical School, 2003
Residency: University of Massachusetts Medical Center, 2010
Fellowship: Brigham and Women's Hospital, 2012
Board Certification: NA
Undergraduate School:
Nursing or PA School:
Dr. McPhee's clinical and research interests include aortic aneurysm repair, carotid artery interventions as well as lower extremity revascularization, specifically open and endovascular aneurysm repair and limb salvage. In his spare time Dr. McPhee enjoys running, skiing and family time with his wife, 5 children and dog.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Meet our Advanced Practice Practitioners
Michael Morrison PA-C
Physician Assistant
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6200
Michael Morrison, PA-C (he/him/his) is a certified Physician Assistant
Board Certification: NCCPA Physician Assistant Certified PA-C
Undergraduate School: University of Massachusetts Amherst 2011
Nursing or PA School: Northeastern University 2015
Mr. Morrison's clinical interests included peripheral vascular disease, complex wound care, and wound vac management. In his spare time, he enjoys gardening, cycling, and spending time with his family.