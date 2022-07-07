Meet your Vascular Surgery staff at VA Boston Healthcare

Dr. Joseph D. Raffetto (he/him/his) is board certified in General and Vascular Surgery, Chief of Vascular Surgery, and an Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School.



Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine, MD, 1993

Residency: SUNY Buffalo General Surgery Program, 1993-1998

Fellowship: Boston University Medical Center

Board Certification: General Surgery, Vascular Surgery

Dr. Raffetto's clinical interests encompasses the breadth of vascular surgery, open aortic and peripheral surgical procedures, endovascular surgery, and he has a special interest in acute and chronic venous disorders and wound care. His extra-clinical activities include commissioned officer in the Navy Reserve rank Commander, studying for an advanced degree in education, outdoor activities, and helping with the Surfrider Foundation initiatives.

