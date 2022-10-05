 Skip to Content
Meet your Bariatric surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Get to know your Bariatric Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Bariatric Surgery Staff.

Meet our surgeons

 

 

Ann DeBord Smith, MD Director Bariatric Surgery VA Boston health care

Ann DeBord Smith MD, MPH

Director Bariatric Surgery, General surgeon

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-4023

Dr. Ann DeBord Smith [she/her/hers], is board certified in General Surgery, Director of Bariatric Surgery, and Instructor at Harvard Medical School.

Medical School: University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, MD, 2010
Residency: Brigham & Women's Hospital, General Surgery, 2018
Fellowship:  University of Massachusetts, Advanced Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery, 2019
Board Certification: Board Certified in General Surgery

Dr. Smith's clinical interests include surgical treatment for Obesity and Reflux disease as well as minimally invasive approaches to general surgery such as hernias and colorectal disease. In the surgeon's spare time she enjoys biking and running with her family.

 

Meet our Advance practice practitioner

 

 

Claire Stauffer Physician Assistant Bariatric surgery VA Boston health care

Claire Stauffer PA-C, MPH

Physician Assistant-Bariatric surgery

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-4023

Claire Stauffer [she/her/hers], is a board certified physician assistant in bariatric surgery

Undergraduate School:   Boston College, BS Biology/BA English 2016
Nursing or PA School:  Tufts University School of Medicine, MMSc/MPH 2021
Board Certification: PA-C, NCCPA Board Certified Physician Assistant

Claire's clinical interests include bariatric and metabolic surgery, with research interests in preventative and lifestyle medicine and public health policy. She enjoys spending time with her friends and family, and running to podcasts and audiobooks along the Charles river.

Last updated: