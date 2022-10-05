Meet your Bariatric surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Ann DeBord Smith [she/her/hers], is board certified in General Surgery, Director of Bariatric Surgery, and Instructor at Harvard Medical School.



Medical School: University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, MD, 2010

Residency: Brigham & Women's Hospital, General Surgery, 2018

Fellowship: University of Massachusetts, Advanced Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery, 2019

Board Certification: Board Certified in General Surgery



Dr. Smith's clinical interests include surgical treatment for Obesity and Reflux disease as well as minimally invasive approaches to general surgery such as hernias and colorectal disease. In the surgeon's spare time she enjoys biking and running with her family.

