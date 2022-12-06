Meet your Cardiac surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Marco A. Zenati [he / him / his / himself] is board-certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at VA Boston Healthcare System, Associate Surgeon in the Division of Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School.



Medical School: University of Verona School of Medicine, Verona, Italy, 1986

Residency: University of Verona School of Medicine, Cardiovascular Surgery, 1991

Fellowship: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Transplantation, 1996

Board Certification: European Board of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Certification (FEBCTS) 1998





Dr Zenati's clinical interests include multi-arterial coronary revascularization, off-pump CABG, complex minimally invasive valve repair, arrhythmia surgery (MAZE procedure), aortic aneurysm repair surgery.





~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~