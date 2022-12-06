Meet your Cardiac surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care
Our Cardiac Surgeons
Marco Zenati MD MSc FEBCTS
Chief Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care
Dr. Marco A. Zenati [he / him / his / himself] is board-certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at VA Boston Healthcare System, Associate Surgeon in the Division of Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School.
Medical School: University of Verona School of Medicine, Verona, Italy, 1986
Residency: University of Verona School of Medicine, Cardiovascular Surgery, 1991
Fellowship: University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Transplantation, 1996
Board Certification: European Board of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Certification (FEBCTS) 1998
Dr Zenati's clinical interests include multi-arterial coronary revascularization, off-pump CABG, complex minimally invasive valve repair, arrhythmia surgery (MAZE procedure), aortic aneurysm repair surgery.
Miguel Haime MD
Cardiac Surgeon
Dr. Miguel Haime Board Certified in Cardiovascular Surgery Colombian Association of Medical Faculties
Medical School: Universidad Del Rosario Medicina University; Columbia
Residency: Saint Joseph Hospital Bogota Colombia General Surgery
Texas Heart Institute; Thoracic Surgery
UMass Medical Center; Thoracic Surgery
Fellowship: Texas Heart Institute
My Clinical interests include Mitral valve surgery aortic valve and ascending aortic surgery and coronary revascularization.
Jaquelyn Quin MD, MPH
Cardiac Surgeon
Jaquelyn Quin [she / her / hers / herself] is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery and is an Assistant Professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
Medical School: University of California, San Diego; School of Medicine; MD 1990
Residency: UT Southwestern Medical Center; Thoracic Surgery; 2000
UCSD Medical Center/St Mary’s Hospital; General Surgery
Fellowship: UT Southwestern Medical Center; Thoracic Surgery; 2000
Board Certification: Board Certification from the American Board of Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Quin's clinical interests include cardiac surgery. In the surgeon's spare time, Dr. Quin enjoys spending time with her family, gardening and cooking.
Meet our Advanced Practice Staff
Patricia Eary MSN, APRN, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner Cardiac Surgery
Patricia Eary [she / her / hers / herself] is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner working in the Cardiac Surgery department of VA Boston Healthcare System
Undergraduate School: University of Massachusetts Boston, BSN, 2012
Nursing School: Simmons Collage, MSN 2016
Board Certification: Family Nurse Practitioner
Patricia Eary's clinical interests include general cardiac surgery and mechanical circulatory support devices.
Griffin Rogers PA-C, MPAS
Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery
Griffin Rogers, PA-C [he / him / his / himself] is a certified PA working in the Cardiac Surgery Department
Undergraduate School: University Of Connecticut, Biological Sciences, 2013
Nursing or PA School: MCPHS University 2019
Board Certification: PA-C Physician Assistant
Griffin's clinical interests include adult coronary artery disease, adult valvular disease, open/endoscopic vein harvesting and radial artery harvesting techniques for coronary artery bypass surgery. In his spare time his interests include guitar, surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding and baking.
Kristin Taylor PA-C, MPAS
Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery
Kristin Taylor is a nationally certified physician assistant, senior PA for the cardiac surgery service, and clinical faculty at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Allied Health Sciences
Undergraduate School: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Allied Health Sciences
Nursing or PA School: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Allied Health Sciences 2002
Board Certification: PA-C Physician Assistant
Kristin Taylor has been working with the cardiac surgery service since '03 and has special interests in advancements of endoscopic vessel harvesting and ICU care. In her spare time, Kristin likes to kayak, fish, and metalsmith (blacksmithing, welding, jewelry.)
