Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Meet your Cardiac surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Get to know your Cardiac Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Cardiac Surgery Staff.

Our Cardiac Surgeons

 

 

Marco A. Zenati, MD MSc FEBCTS Chief Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care

Marco Zenati MD MSc FEBCTS

Chief Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-6202

Dr. Marco A. Zenati [he / him / his / himself] is board-certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Chief of Cardiac Surgery at VA Boston Healthcare System, Associate Surgeon in the Division of Thoracic and Cardiac Surgery at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School.
 

Medical School: University of Verona School of Medicine, Verona, Italy, 1986
Residency: University of Verona School of Medicine, Cardiovascular Surgery, 1991
Fellowship:  University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Cardiothoracic Surgery and Transplantation, 1996
Board Certification: European Board of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery Certification (FEBCTS) 1998


Dr Zenati's clinical interests include multi-arterial coronary revascularization, off-pump CABG, complex minimally invasive valve repair, arrhythmia surgery (MAZE procedure), aortic aneurysm repair surgery.



~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~  ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 

 

 

Miguel Haime, MD Cardiac Surgeon VA Boston health care

Miguel Haime MD

Cardiac Surgeon

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-6202

Dr. Miguel Haime Board Certified in Cardiovascular Surgery Colombian Association of Medical Faculties

Medical School: Universidad Del Rosario Medicina University; Columbia
Residency: Saint Joseph Hospital Bogota Colombia General Surgery
                     Texas Heart Institute; Thoracic Surgery
                     UMass Medical Center; Thoracic Surgery
Fellowship:  Texas Heart Institute


My Clinical interests include Mitral valve surgery aortic valve and ascending aortic surgery and coronary revascularization.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

 

Jaquelyn Quin, MD, MPH Cardiac Surgeon VA Boston health care

Jaquelyn Quin MD, MPH

Cardiac Surgeon

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-6202

Jaquelyn Quin [she / her / hers / herself] is board certified in Cardiothoracic Surgery and is an Assistant Professor at Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School

Medical School: University of California, San Diego; School of Medicine; MD 1990
Residency: UT Southwestern Medical Center; Thoracic Surgery; 2000
                     UCSD Medical Center/St Mary’s Hospital; General Surgery
Fellowship:  UT Southwestern Medical Center; Thoracic Surgery; 2000
Board Certification: Board Certification from the American Board of Thoracic Surgery

Dr. Quin's clinical interests include cardiac surgery. In the surgeon's spare time, Dr. Quin enjoys spending time with her family, gardening and cooking.



~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

 

Meet our Advanced Practice Staff

 

 

Patricia Eary MSN, APRN, FNP-BC

Nurse Practitioner Cardiac Surgery

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-6202

Patricia Eary [she / her / hers / herself] is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner working in the Cardiac Surgery department of VA Boston Healthcare System
 

Undergraduate School:   University of Massachusetts Boston, BSN, 2012
Nursing School:  Simmons Collage, MSN 2016
Board Certification: Family Nurse Practitioner

 

Patricia Eary's clinical interests include general cardiac surgery and mechanical circulatory support devices.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

 

Griffin Rogers, PA-C Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care

Griffin Rogers PA-C, MPAS

Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-6202

Griffin Rogers, PA-C [he / him / his / himself] is a certified PA working in the Cardiac Surgery Department

 

Undergraduate School:   University Of Connecticut, Biological Sciences, 2013
Nursing or PA School:  MCPHS University 2019
Board Certification: PA-C Physician Assistant
 

Griffin's clinical interests include adult coronary artery disease, adult valvular disease, open/endoscopic vein harvesting and radial artery harvesting techniques for coronary artery bypass surgery. In his spare time his interests include guitar, surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding and baking.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 


 

Kristin Taylor, PA-C MPAS Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery VA Boston health care

Kristin Taylor PA-C, MPAS

Physician Assistant Cardiac Surgery

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-6202

Kristin Taylor is a nationally certified physician assistant, senior PA for the cardiac surgery service, and clinical faculty at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Allied Health Sciences
 

Undergraduate School:   Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Allied Health Sciences
Nursing or PA School:  Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Allied Health Sciences 2002
Board Certification: PA-C Physician Assistant

 

Kristin Taylor has been working with the cardiac surgery service since '03 and has special interests in advancements of endoscopic vessel harvesting and ICU care. In her spare time, Kristin likes to kayak, fish, and metalsmith (blacksmithing, welding, jewelry.)


 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

 

