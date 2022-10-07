Meet your General surgery staff at VA Boston health care

Jennifer Moseley DNP, FNP-BC [she / her / hers / herself]is certified as a nurse practitioner from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, she serves as Chief APP for Surgical Service.



Board Certification: FNP- Family Nurse Practitioner

Undergraduate School: University of Massachusetts- Amherst, Biology- 2007.

Nursing or PA School: University of Alabama, DNP- 2021. Regis College, MSN-2011. Regis College, BSN- 2009



Jennifer Moseley DNP, FNP-BC is a nurse practitioner with over 10 years of experience caring for surgical patients. She cares for all general surgery patients but has a particular interest in the care for the surgical oncology patient. Prior to joining the VA, she was a perioperative nurse working in the operating room for a vast array of surgical specialties.

