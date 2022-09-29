 Skip to Content
Meet your Gynecology surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Get to know your Gynecology Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Gynecology Surgery Staff.

Meet our Surgeons

 

 

Najmosama Nikrui Chief of Gynecology at VA Boston health care

Najmosama Nikrui MD

Chief of Gynecology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4841

Dr. Nakmosama Nikrui [she / her / hers / herself ] is board certified in Obstetrics Gynecology and Gynecology oncology, an Associate Professor Harvard Medical School and Research Associate Mass General Hospital Department of OB-GYN

Medical School: Pahlavi university Pennsylvania university affiliation
Residency: Downstate Medical Center
Fellowship:  gynecology oncology, Downstate Medical Center
Board Certification: Obstetric and gynecology and gynecology oncology
Undergraduate School:   
Nursing or PA School:  

Dr. Nikrui is interested in genetic counseling for familiar genetic inheritance. In her spare time Dr. Nikrui enjoys different sports, reading books, singing and playing guitar.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Aasia Romano MD

Staff surgeon-Gynecology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4841

Dr. Aasia S. Romano [she / her / hers / herself] is board certified in OBGYN and Clinical Instructor at Harvard Medical School

Medical School: University of Massachusetts, MD, 2009
Residency: Brigham and Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital, OBGYN, 2013
Fellowship:  n/a
Board Certification: American Board of OBGYN


Dr. Romano's clinical interests include fertility, contraception and abnormal uterine bleeding. In the surgeon's spare time, Dr. Romano enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, and swimming.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

Elizabeth Winston Patton MD, MPhil, MSc

Surgeon-Gynecology research

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4841

Dr. Elizabeth Winston Patton [she / her / hers / herself] is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a senior consultant to the Office of Women's Health Reproductive Health Division, VA Central Office, and an Assistant Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine

Medical School: University of Massachusetts Medical School, MD, 2009
Residency: Northwestern University, Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2013
Fellowship:  University of Michigan, Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program, 2016
Board Certification: Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dr. Patton's clinical interests include shared decision making between patients and clinicians in reproductive health as well as optimizing the Veterans Health Care system to deliver high quality reproductive healthcare that meets the needs of Veterans.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

Meet our advanced practice staff

 

 

Luz McVey Nurse Practitioner-Gynecology at VA Boston health care

Luz McVey FNP

Nurse Practitioner-Gynecology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4841

Ms. Luz McVey is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner.

Undergraduate School:   Fundacion Universitaria de la Salud - Bogota- Colombia, Bachelor in nursing, 1994
Nursing or PA School:  Regis College 2011
Board Certification: FNP-BC Family Nurse Practitioner

Luz's clinical interests include gynecology and breast care. She enjoys precepting nurse practitioner students, NP residents and teaching breast care to medical students. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and 2 cats.

 

Last updated: