Meet your Gynecology surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Elizabeth Winston Patton [she / her / hers / herself] is Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a senior consultant to the Office of Women's Health Reproductive Health Division, VA Central Office, and an Assistant Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine



Medical School: University of Massachusetts Medical School, MD, 2009

Residency: Northwestern University, Obstetrics and Gynecology, 2013

Fellowship: University of Michigan, Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program, 2016

Board Certification: Obstetrics and Gynecology



Dr. Patton's clinical interests include shared decision making between patients and clinicians in reproductive health as well as optimizing the Veterans Health Care system to deliver high quality reproductive healthcare that meets the needs of Veterans.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~



