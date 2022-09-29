Meet your Neurosurgery staff at VA Boston health care
Get to know your Neurosurgical team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Neurosurgery Staff.
Meet our Neurosurgeons
Jacob Rachlin MD, PhD
Chief of Neurosurgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6198
Dr. Jacob R. Rachlin, chief of neurosurgery board certified in Neurosurgery, and assistant professor at the Boston University School of Medicine.
Medical School: University of Chicago: MD 1982, PhD 1988
Residency: University of California San Francisco, Neurosurgery, 1991
Fellowship: University of California, Brain Tumor Research Center , 1987-1989
Board Certification: Board Certified Neurosurgery
Dr. Rachlin's interests include degenerative disease of the spine, spine trauma, spinal infections, and tumors of the brain and spine. In his spare time Dr. Rachlin enjoys running and spending time with his family.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Michael Mooney MD
Surgeon Neurosurgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6198
Dr. Mooney is a board-eligible neurosurgeon and assistant professor of neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School
Medical School: Cornell, MD, 2013
Residency: Barrow Neurological Institute, Neurosurgery, 2020
Fellowship: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Skull Base Neurosurgery, 2018-19
Board Certification: Board eligible
Dr. Mooney's clinical interests include both cranial and spinal neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, and skull base neurosurgery.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Meet our advanced practice practitioners
Caroline Booth PA-C
Physician Assistant-Neurosurgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6198
Caroline Booth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant board certified working in Neurosurgery
Board Certification: PA-C; NACCP
Undergraduate School: Boston University 2013
Nursing or PA School: MCPHS 2019
Caroline's clinical interests include pain management, patient education, and lumbar spinal stenosis. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends in Boston.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Jon Champagne PA-C, CCDS
Physician assistant-Neurosurgery research
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6198
Jon Champagne, PA-C [he / him / his / himself] is the National Clinical Coordinator for the VA Stenosis Outcomes in Lumbar Instrumentation and Decompression (SOLID) Research Project, Clinical Faculty at MCPHS Manchester, Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor at MCPHS Boston, Affiliate Clinical Instructor at Northeastern University Bouve College of Health Sciences
Board Certification: PA-C; NACCP Clinical Cardiac Device Specialist
Undergraduate School: University of Arkansas, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Philosophy, 2008
Nursing or PA School: MCPHS University 2016
PA Champagne's clinical interests include quality improvement and spine surgery research. He also enjoys hiking, biking, and climbing with his partner and 2 children.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Andrew Nguyen PA-C
Physician assistant-Neurosurgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6198
Andrew Nguyen, PA-C [he / him / his / himself] is a board certified Physician assistant in Neurosurgery
Board Certification: PA-C; NACCP
Undergraduate School: MCPHS, Bachelors of Science, 2015
Nursing or PA School: MCPHS 2018
Andrew's interests include spinal spondylosis, spinal cord injury, brain and spine tumors, trauma and emergency care.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~