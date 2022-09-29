Meet your Neurosurgery staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Jacob R. Rachlin, chief of neurosurgery board certified in Neurosurgery, and assistant professor at the Boston University School of Medicine.



Medical School: University of Chicago: MD 1982, PhD 1988

Residency: University of California San Francisco, Neurosurgery, 1991

Fellowship: University of California, Brain Tumor Research Center , 1987-1989

Board Certification: Board Certified Neurosurgery



Dr. Rachlin's interests include degenerative disease of the spine, spine trauma, spinal infections, and tumors of the brain and spine. In his spare time Dr. Rachlin enjoys running and spending time with his family.

