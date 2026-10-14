Meet your Ophthalmology surgical staff at VA Boston health care
Get to know your Ophthalmology Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Ophthalmology Surgery Staff.
Meet our Ophthalmic surgeons
Nicholas Butler MD
Chief of Ophthalmology
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Dr. Nicholas J. Butler [he / him / his / himself] is a Uveitis specialist, board certified in ophthalmology, Chief of Ophthalmology , Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School / Massachusetts Eye and Ear.
Sub Specialty: Uveitis
Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, 2005
Residency: Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital, Ophthalmology, 2009
Fellowship: Oregon Health and Science University, Casey Eye Institute, Uveitis and Ocular Inflammatory
Disease, 2011
Board Certification: Ophthalmology
Dr. Butler's clinical interests include complex cataract surgery, uveitis and ocular inflammatory disease, and he has particular expertise in infectious uveitis and inflammatory macular edema. Outside of work, Dr. Butler enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, hiking/camping, skiing, and travelling.
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Sahar Kohanim MD, MPH
Staff Ophthalmologist
VA Boston health care
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Dr. Kohanim is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology
Medical School: Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, MD, 2007
Residency: Harvard Medical School/ Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Ophthalmology, 2011
Fellowship: Harvard Medical School/ Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Cornea, External Disease, and Refractive Surgery, 2011
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Kohanim's clinical interests include cataract and cornea surgery, ocular surface tumors, dry eye syndrome, ocular pain, and immune-mediated ocular surface disease.
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Daniel Lefebvre MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Oculoplastic
VA Boston health care
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Dr. Daniel R. Lefebvre [he / him / his / himself] is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and is an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School. Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is a fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS)
Sub Specialty: Oculoplastic ophthalmology
Medical School: SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse -- 2005
Residency: Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Internship in General Surgery, 2006; Nassau University Medical Center, Ophthalmology 2010
Fellowship: Boston Medical Center / Boston University School of Medicine -- Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2011; Mass Eye and Ear / Harvard Medical School, Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2012
Board Certification: Board Certified -- Ophthalmology:
Dr. Lefebvre specializes in all forms of eyelid surgery, eyelid and periorbital trauma and cancer reconstruction, orbital fractures, endoscopic tear duct (DCR) surgery, and orbital diseases including thyroid eye disease.
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Matthew Leidl MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Dr. Matthew C. Leidl [he / him / his / himself] is a glaucoma specialist Board Certified in Ophthalmology, an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Boston University School of Medicine, and Director of Glaucoma and Site Director for Ophthalmic Education at VA Boston JP
Sub Specialty: Glaucoma
Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, MD, 2012
Residency: Nassau University Medical Center, Ophthalmology, 2016
Fellowship: West Virginia University Eye Institute, Glaucoma, 2017
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Leidl's clinical interests include the medical and surgical management of glaucoma, cataract surgery, and resident and fellow education. In his spare time, he enjoys being with his family and friends.
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David Moverman MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon
VA Boston health care
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Dr. David Moverman is an anterior segment specialist Ophthalmic surgeon and assistant professor of ophthalmology Boston University of Medicine
Sub Specialty: Anterior Segment
Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine
Residency: Ochsner Medical Institutions, New Orleans LA
Fellowship: Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Chaim-Sheba Medical Center Israel
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
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Steven Ness MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Retina
VA Boston health care
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Dr. Steven Ness [he / him / his / himself] is a vitreoretinal surgery specialist Board Certified in Ophthalmology, Director of Vitreoretinal Surgery Fellowship, and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Boston University School of Medicine
Sub-specialty: Vitreoretinal surgery
Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, 2002
Residency: Boston University School of Medicine, Ophthalmology, 2006
Fellowship: Boston University School of Medicine, Vitreoretinal Surgery, 2008
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Ness' clinical interests include the medical and surgical management of vitreoretinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, macular holes, and age related macular degeneration. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, especially skiing and fishing.
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Courtney Ondeck MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Dr. Courtney Ondeck [she / her / hers / herself] is a glaucoma specialist board certified in ophthalmology, is an instructor in ophthalmology at Mass Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School.
Sub-specialty: Glaucoma
Medical School: Washington University in St. Louis, MD, 2013
Residency: University of California San Diego, Ophthalmology, 2017
Fellowship: Duke University, Glaucoma, 2018
Board Certification: Board Certified in Ophthalmology
Dr. Ondeck has an interest of combining her background in engineering and polymer chemistry with her training in glaucoma to develop drug delivery techniques that could eliminate the need for daily eye drops. She is clinically interested in new surgical techniques for glaucoma; in her free time she enjoys spending time with her family and taking her dog on hikes.
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Vasiliki Poulaki MD
Surgeon Ophthalmology-Viteororetinal specialist
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Dr. Vasiliki Poulaki is a vitreoretinal specialist in Ophthalmology and an associate professor of ophthalmology Boston University School of Medicine and lecturer on ophthalmology Harvard medical school
Medical School: University of Athens School of Health Sciences
Residency:
Fellowship: Fellowship in Vitreoretinal Diseases at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Interests: Vitreoretinal disorders
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Allison Soneru MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Dr. Allison R. Soneru is a glaucoma specialist board certified in Ophthalmology, and is a Glaucoma specialist at both the Veterans Affairs Boston hospital and at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, and is an Instructor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School.
Medical School: Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine (2012}
Residency: Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine (2016)
Fellowship: New England Eye Center at Tufts University (2017)
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Soneru's interests include Glaucoma and Cataracts, with special interest in medical outreach to underserved communities. In the surgeon's spare time, Dr. Soneru enjoys spending time with her family and her children
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Alanna Tisdale MD, MPH
Staff Ophthalmologist -Neuro Ophthalmology
VA Boston health care
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Alanna K. Tisdale, MD, MPH, she / her / hers / herself, is a Neuro-Ophthalmologist, is a candidate for certification
Medical School: Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, MD, 2016
Residency: Boston University/ Boston Medical Center, Ophthalmology, 2020
Fellowship: University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Neuro-Ophthalmology, 2021
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Tisdale's clinical interests include optic neuritis and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. In the physician's spare time, Dr. Tisdale enjoys photography, cooking, and dancing.
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Santiago Villazon MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Cornea Anterior Segment
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Dr. Santiago Villazon, Jr. [he / him / his / himself] is a corneal and anterior segment specialist board certified in Ophthalmology and Assistant Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine
Sub Specialty: Cornea Anterior Segment
Medical School: Yale University School of Medicine, MD, 1992
Residency: Boston University School of Medicine, Ophthalmology, 1996
Fellowship: Boston University School of Medicine, Cornea, Anterior Segment, Refractive Surgery, 1997
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Villazon's clinical interests include cataract, refractive surgery, cornea, and anterior segment surgery.
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Xiang Werdich MD
Staff Ophthalmologist
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Dr. Xiang Q. Werdich is board certified in American Board of Ophthalmology and Asst. Professor of Ophthalmology Boston University School of Medicine
Medical School: Peking University Health Science Center, 1997
Residency: Cleveland Clinic, 2012
Fellowship: Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Boston Children’s Hospital, inherited retinal degenerations and pediatric medical retina, 2014; Moorfields Eye Hospital (UK), Medical Retina, 2017
Board Certification: Board Certification in American Board of Ophthalmology
Medical retina, inherited retinal degenerations, cataract surgery
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Meet out advanced practice staff members
Tulay Cakiner-Egilmez Phd, APRN, ANO-BC, CRNA, COT
Nurse practitioner-Ophthalmology
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Ms Cakiner-Eglimez is a board certified nurse practitioner in Ophthalmology
Undergraduate School: BSN: Florence Nightingale Nursing College, Istanbul, Turkey
Nursing or PA School: Northeastern University, Bouve College of Health Sciences Boston, MA, 2008
Board Certification: Adult Nurse Practitioner, NP-C; Certified Ophthalmic Nurse, C RNO; Certified Ophthalmic Medical Technologist, COMT
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Rose Fayette APRN, ANP-BC
Nurse Practitioner-Ophthalmology
VA Boston health care
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Education: Emmanuel College - Bachelors Science in Nursing
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth - Masters of Science in Nursing
Certification: Adult Nurse Practitioner - ANP-BC
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Breanna Wells MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Nurse Practitioner - Ophthalmology
VA Boston health care
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Breanna "Bre" Wells, MSN, APRN, FNP-C
Undergraduate School: Capella University, Bachelors of Science in Nursing, 2020; Hillsborough Community College, Associates of Science in Nursing, 2017; Jersey College, Licensed Practical Nurse, 2012
Nursing or PA School: South University - Tampa 2022
Board Certification: FNP-C