Meet your Ophthalmology surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Courtney Ondeck [she / her / hers / herself] is board certified in ophthalmology, is an instructor in ophthalmology at Mass Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School.



Medical School: Washington University in St. Louis, MD, 2013

Residency: University of California San Diego, Ophthalmology, 2017

Fellowship: Duke University, Glaucoma, 2018

Board Certification: Board Certified in Ophthalmology

Dr. Ondeck has an interest of combining her background in engineering and polymer chemistry with her training in glaucoma to develop drug delivery techniques that could eliminate the need for daily eye drops. She is clinically interested in new surgical techniques for glaucoma; in her free time she enjoys spending time with her family and taking her dog on hikes.

