Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Meet your Ophthalmology surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Get to know your Ophthalmology Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Ophthalmology Surgery Staff.

Meet our Ophthalmic surgeons

 

 

Nicholas Butler, MD Chief of Ophthalmology

Nicholas Butler MD

Chief of Ophthalmology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Dr. Nicholas J. Butler [he / him / his / himself] is board certified in ophthalmology, Chief of Ophthalmology , Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School / Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, 2005
Residency: Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital, Ophthalmology, 2009
Fellowship:  Oregon Health and Science University, Casey Eye Institute, Uveitis and Ocular Inflammatory
                           Disease, 2011
Board Certification: Ophthalmology

Dr. Butler's clinical interests include complex cataract surgery, uveitis and ocular inflammatory disease, and he has particular expertise in infectious uveitis and inflammatory macular edema. Outside of work, Dr. Butler enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, hiking/camping, skiing, and travelling.

 

Stephen Christiansen MD

Ophthalmic Surgeon-Strabismus

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Dr. Stephen Christiansen is board certified, Chair, Professor of Ophthalmology & Pediatrics, Boston University School of Medicine

 

Sub Specialty: Pediatric Ophthalmology & Adult Strabismus

Medical School: Medical College of Wisconsin

Residency: University of Kentucky, Lexington

Fellowship: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology​

 

Daniel Lefebvre Ophthalmic Surgeon

Daniel Lefebvre MD

Ophthalmic Surgeon-Oculoplastic

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Dr. Daniel R. Lefebvre [he / him / his / himself] is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and is an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School. Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is a fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS)

Medical School: SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse -- 2005
Residency: Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Internship in General Surgery, 2006; Nassau University Medical Center, Ophthalmology 2010
Fellowship:  Boston Medical Center / Boston University School of Medicine -- Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2011; Mass Eye and Ear / Harvard Medical School, Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2012
Board Certification: Board Certified -- Ophthalmology:  

Dr. Lefebvre specializes in all forms of eyelid surgery, eyelid and periorbital trauma and cancer reconstruction, orbital fractures, endoscopic tear duct (DCR) surgery, and orbital diseases including thyroid eye disease.

 

Matthew Leidl MD

Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Dr. Matthew C. Leidl [he / him / his / himself] is Board Certified in Ophthalmology, an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Boston University School of Medicine, and Director of Glaucoma and Site Director for Ophthalmic Education at VA Boston JP

Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, MD, 2012
Residency: Nassau University Medical Center, Ophthalmology, 2016
Fellowship:  West Virginia University Eye Institute, Glaucoma, 2017
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

Dr. Leidl's clinical interests include the medical and surgical management of glaucoma, cataract surgery, and resident and fellow education. In his spare time, he enjoys being with his family and friends.

 

David Moverman MD

Ophthalmic Surgeon

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Dr. David Moverman is an Ophthalmic surgeon and assistant professor of ophthalmology Boston University of Medicine​​

Sub Specialty: Anterior Segment

Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine

Residency: Ochsner Medical Institutions, New Orleans LA

Fellowship: Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, C​haim-Sheba Medical Center Israel

Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

 

Steven Ness MD

Ophthalmic Surgeon-Retina

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Dr. Steven Ness [he / him / his / himself] is Board Certified in Ophthalmology, Director of Vitreoretinal Surgery Fellowship, and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Boston University School of Medicine

Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, 2002
Residency: Boston University School of Medicine, Ophthalmology, 2006
Fellowship:  Boston University School of Medicine, Vitreoretinal Surgery, 2008
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

Dr. Ness' clinical interests include the medical and surgical management of vitreoretinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, macular holes, and age related macular degeneration. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, especially skiing and fishing.

 

Courtney Ondeck Ophthalmic Surgeon

Courtney Ondeck MD

Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-203-5796

Dr. Courtney Ondeck [she / her / hers / herself] is board certified in ophthalmology, is an instructor in ophthalmology at Mass Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School.

Medical School: Washington University in St. Louis, MD, 2013
Residency: University of California San Diego, Ophthalmology, 2017
Fellowship:  Duke University, Glaucoma, 2018
Board Certification: Board Certified in Ophthalmology
Undergraduate School:   
Nursing or PA School:  

Dr. Ondeck has an interest of combining her background in engineering and polymer chemistry with her training in glaucoma to develop drug delivery techniques that could eliminate the need for daily eye drops. She is clinically interested in new surgical techniques for glaucoma; in her free time she enjoys spending time with her family and taking her dog on hikes.

 

Allison Soneru Ophthalmic Surgeon

Allison Soneru MD

Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Dr. Allison Soneru is an ophthalmic surgeon Instructor, Harvard Medical School, and staff ophthalmologist Mass Eye and Ear Institute

Sub Specialty: Glaucoma

Medical School: Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine

Residency: Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine

Fellowship: New England Eye Center at Tufts University

Interests: Glaucoma, Cataracts

Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

 

Villazon Santiago Ophthalmic Surgeon

Santiago Villazon MD

Ophthalmic Surgeon-Cornea Anterior Segment

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Dr. Santiago Villazon, Jr. [he / him / his / himself] is board certified in Ophthalmology and Assistant Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine

Medical School: Yale University School of Medicine, MD, 1992
Residency: Boston University School of Medicine, Ophthalmology, 1996
Fellowship:  Boston University School of Medicine, Cornea, Anterior Segment, Refractive Surgery, 1997
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology

Dr. Villazon's clinical interests include cataract, refractive surgery, cornea, and anterior segment surgery.

 

Meet out advanced practice staff members

 

 

Mark Andrews PA-C

Mark "Andy" Andrews PA-C

Physician Assistant

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Mr. Andrews is the associate chief advanced practitioners department of surgery at VA Boston health care and a supervisory physician assistant in ophthalmology

Education: United States Air Force Academy - BS Management
                  American Military University - MBA
                  MGH Institute of Health Professions - MPAS

Certification: Physician Assistant - PA-C - NCPPA

 

Tulay Cakiner-Egilmez Phd, APRN, ANO-BC, CRNA, COT

Nurse practitioner-Ophthalmology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-5795

Ms Cakiner-Eglimez is a board certified nurse practitioner in Ophthalmology


Undergraduate School:   BSN: Florence Nightingale Nursing College, Istanbul, Turkey
Nursing or PA School:  Northeastern University, Bouve College of Health Sciences Boston, MA, 2008
Board Certification: Adult Nurse Practitioner, NP-C; Certified Ophthalmic Nurse, C RNO; Certified Ophthalmic Medical Technologist, COMT

 

