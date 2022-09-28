Meet your Ophthalmology surgical staff at VA Boston health care
Get to know your Ophthalmology Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Ophthalmology Surgery Staff.
Meet our Ophthalmic surgeons
Nicholas Butler MD
Chief of Ophthalmology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Dr. Nicholas J. Butler [he / him / his / himself] is board certified in ophthalmology, Chief of Ophthalmology , Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School / Massachusetts Eye and Ear.
Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, 2005
Residency: Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital, Ophthalmology, 2009
Fellowship: Oregon Health and Science University, Casey Eye Institute, Uveitis and Ocular Inflammatory
Disease, 2011
Board Certification: Ophthalmology
Dr. Butler's clinical interests include complex cataract surgery, uveitis and ocular inflammatory disease, and he has particular expertise in infectious uveitis and inflammatory macular edema. Outside of work, Dr. Butler enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, hiking/camping, skiing, and travelling.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
~
Stephen Christiansen MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Strabismus
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Dr. Stephen Christiansen is board certified, Chair, Professor of Ophthalmology & Pediatrics, Boston University School of Medicine
Sub Specialty: Pediatric Ophthalmology & Adult Strabismus
Medical School: Medical College of Wisconsin
Residency: University of Kentucky, Lexington
Fellowship: Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Daniel Lefebvre MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Oculoplastic
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Dr. Daniel R. Lefebvre [he / him / his / himself] is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, and is an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School. Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is a fellow of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS)
Medical School: SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse -- 2005
Residency: Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Internship in General Surgery, 2006; Nassau University Medical Center, Ophthalmology 2010
Fellowship: Boston Medical Center / Boston University School of Medicine -- Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2011; Mass Eye and Ear / Harvard Medical School, Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2012
Board Certification: Board Certified -- Ophthalmology:
Dr. Lefebvre specializes in all forms of eyelid surgery, eyelid and periorbital trauma and cancer reconstruction, orbital fractures, endoscopic tear duct (DCR) surgery, and orbital diseases including thyroid eye disease.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Matthew Leidl MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Dr. Matthew C. Leidl [he / him / his / himself] is Board Certified in Ophthalmology, an Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at the Boston University School of Medicine, and Director of Glaucoma and Site Director for Ophthalmic Education at VA Boston JP
Medical School: Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, MD, 2012
Residency: Nassau University Medical Center, Ophthalmology, 2016
Fellowship: West Virginia University Eye Institute, Glaucoma, 2017
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Leidl's clinical interests include the medical and surgical management of glaucoma, cataract surgery, and resident and fellow education. In his spare time, he enjoys being with his family and friends.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
David Moverman MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Dr. David Moverman is an Ophthalmic surgeon and assistant professor of ophthalmology Boston University of Medicine
Sub Specialty: Anterior Segment
Medical School: Boston University School of Medicine
Residency: Ochsner Medical Institutions, New Orleans LA
Fellowship: Oculoplastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Chaim-Sheba Medical Center Israel
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Steven Ness MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Retina
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Dr. Steven Ness [he / him / his / himself] is Board Certified in Ophthalmology, Director of Vitreoretinal Surgery Fellowship, and Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Boston University School of Medicine
Medical School: University of Maryland School of Medicine, 2002
Residency: Boston University School of Medicine, Ophthalmology, 2006
Fellowship: Boston University School of Medicine, Vitreoretinal Surgery, 2008
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Ness' clinical interests include the medical and surgical management of vitreoretinal diseases including diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, macular holes, and age related macular degeneration. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, especially skiing and fishing.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Courtney Ondeck MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-5796
Dr. Courtney Ondeck [she / her / hers / herself] is board certified in ophthalmology, is an instructor in ophthalmology at Mass Eye and Ear/Harvard Medical School.
Medical School: Washington University in St. Louis, MD, 2013
Residency: University of California San Diego, Ophthalmology, 2017
Fellowship: Duke University, Glaucoma, 2018
Board Certification: Board Certified in Ophthalmology
Undergraduate School:
Nursing or PA School:
Dr. Ondeck has an interest of combining her background in engineering and polymer chemistry with her training in glaucoma to develop drug delivery techniques that could eliminate the need for daily eye drops. She is clinically interested in new surgical techniques for glaucoma; in her free time she enjoys spending time with her family and taking her dog on hikes.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Allison Soneru MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Glaucoma
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Dr. Allison Soneru is an ophthalmic surgeon Instructor, Harvard Medical School, and staff ophthalmologist Mass Eye and Ear Institute
Sub Specialty: Glaucoma
Medical School: Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
Residency: Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
Fellowship: New England Eye Center at Tufts University
Interests: Glaucoma, Cataracts
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Santiago Villazon MD
Ophthalmic Surgeon-Cornea Anterior Segment
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Dr. Santiago Villazon, Jr. [he / him / his / himself] is board certified in Ophthalmology and Assistant Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine
Medical School: Yale University School of Medicine, MD, 1992
Residency: Boston University School of Medicine, Ophthalmology, 1996
Fellowship: Boston University School of Medicine, Cornea, Anterior Segment, Refractive Surgery, 1997
Board Certification: American Board of Ophthalmology
Dr. Villazon's clinical interests include cataract, refractive surgery, cornea, and anterior segment surgery.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Meet out advanced practice staff members
Mark "Andy" Andrews PA-C
Physician Assistant
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Mr. Andrews is the associate chief advanced practitioners department of surgery at VA Boston health care and a supervisory physician assistant in ophthalmology
Education: United States Air Force Academy - BS Management
American Military University - MBA
MGH Institute of Health Professions - MPAS
Certification: Physician Assistant - PA-C - NCPPA
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Tulay Cakiner-Egilmez Phd, APRN, ANO-BC, CRNA, COT
Nurse practitioner-Ophthalmology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5795
Ms Cakiner-Eglimez is a board certified nurse practitioner in Ophthalmology
Undergraduate School: BSN: Florence Nightingale Nursing College, Istanbul, Turkey
Nursing or PA School: Northeastern University, Bouve College of Health Sciences Boston, MA, 2008
Board Certification: Adult Nurse Practitioner, NP-C; Certified Ophthalmic Nurse, C RNO; Certified Ophthalmic Medical Technologist, COMT
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~