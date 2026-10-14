Meet your Ophthalmology surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Nicholas J. Butler [he / him / his / himself] is a Uveitis specialist, board certified in ophthalmology, Chief of Ophthalmology , Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School / Massachusetts Eye and Ear.

Sub Specialty: Uveitis



Medical School: McGill University Faculty of Medicine, 2005

Residency: Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital, Ophthalmology, 2009

Fellowship: Oregon Health and Science University, Casey Eye Institute, Uveitis and Ocular Inflammatory

Disease, 2011

Board Certification: Ophthalmology



Dr. Butler's clinical interests include complex cataract surgery, uveitis and ocular inflammatory disease, and he has particular expertise in infectious uveitis and inflammatory macular edema. Outside of work, Dr. Butler enjoys spending time outdoors with his family, hiking/camping, skiing, and travelling.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

