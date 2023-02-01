Meet your Optometry staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Robert W. Dunphy is staff optometrist and a member of the Adjunct Faculty at New England College of Optometry



Medical School: New England College of Optometry, OD, 1986

Residency: VAMC Brockton/West Roxbury, Hospital-Based Optometry 1987

Board Certification: NA





Dr. Dunphy's clinical interests include the evolving role of laser / tissue interaction in the generation of diagnostic data in corneal and retinal diseases and the role this information can play in the telemedical evaluation of patients afflicted with eye disease. In his spare time Dr. Dunphy enjoys spending time with his children.

