Meet your Optometry staff at VA Boston health care
Get to know your Optometry Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Optometry Staff.
Meet our Optometrists
Doug Rett OD
Chief Optometry
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Doug Rett [he / him / his / himself] Chief of Optometry is board certified in Medical Optometry, and Adjunct Clinical Faculty at the New England College of Optometry, SUNY Optometry, Illinois College of Optometry and Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Medical School: New England College of Optometry
Residency: VA Boston Ocular Disease 2005
Fellowship: N/A
Board Certification: Medical Optometry (ABCMO)
Dr. Rett's clinical interests are management of ocular disease and Tele Eyecare. He writes and lectures extensively about eyecare over the state and country.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Anne Bertolet OD, MS, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Anne Bertolet is the Deputy Director of the Research Fellowship Program, as well as the Program Coordinator for the VA Boston Primary Care/Ocular Disease Optometry Residency Program.
Medical School: New England College of Optometry, OD, 2017
Residency: VA Boston Healthcare System - Jamaica Plain, Ocular Disease, 2017-18
Fellowship: VA Boston Healthcare System, Optometric Research Fellowship, 2018-2020
Board Certification: FAAO - Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry
Dr. Bertolet's clinical interest's include ocular disease, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging, as well as optometry in research. In her spare time, Dr. Bertolet enjoys listening to music, playing board games, and getting outdoors with her family and dog.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Jim Brooks OD
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. James D. Brooks [he / him / his / himself], is a staff optometrist at VA Boston health care
Medical School: Indiana University, OD, 1983
Residency: N/A
Board Certification: N/A:
Dr. Brooks' clinical interests include glaucoma, clinical instructing, and primary eye care.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Emily Carell MD, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Emily Carell [she / her / hers / herself] is an ocular disease residency trained optometrist, residency coordinator and clinic lead and Adjunct Assistant Professor of Optometry at The New England College of Optometry.
Medical School: The New England College of Optometry, 2011
Residency: VA Boston Healthcare System, Ocular Disease, 2012
Fellowship: N/A
Board Certification: N/A
Dr. Carell's clinical interests include ocular manifestations of systemic disease particularly retinovascular disease, collaborative care with other medical providers and clinical teaching. Outside of work, Dr. Carell enjoys spending time with family and her dog, traveling and baking.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Tak Chau OD
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Tak Chau is a staff Optometrist on the Jamaica Plain campus and the Optometry Clinic Director, JP. Co-Director of Optometry Residency
Medical School: State University of New York, College of Optometry, OD, 1991
Residency: Brockton / West Roxbury VAMC. Hospital-based Optometry, 1992.
Fellowship: n/a
Board Certification: N/A
Dr. Chau is interested in hospital-based medical optometry with special interest in diseases of the retina and the posterior segment. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, photography, and family time.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Rachel Druckenbrod DO, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Rachel C. Druckenbrod [she / her / hers / herself] co-director, optometric residency in ocular disease; director, optometric clinical-research fellowship program and adjunct assistant professor at the New England College of Optometry
Medical School: The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, 2006
Residency: New England College of Optometry, 2013
Board Certification: n/a
Dr. Druckenbrod's clinical interests include glaucoma, retinal and retino-vascular disease, neuro-ophthalmic disease, ocular manifestations of systemic disease, delivery of inpatient eyecare, and clinical training of optometry students and residents. She enjoys spending time with her husband and two daughters.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Robert Dunphy OD, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Robert W. Dunphy is staff optometrist and a member of the Adjunct Faculty at New England College of Optometry
Medical School: New England College of Optometry, OD, 1986
Residency: VAMC Brockton/West Roxbury, Hospital-Based Optometry 1987
Board Certification: NA
Dr. Dunphy's clinical interests include the evolving role of laser / tissue interaction in the generation of diagnostic data in corneal and retinal diseases and the role this information can play in the telemedical evaluation of patients afflicted with eye disease. In his spare time Dr. Dunphy enjoys spending time with his children.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Lisa Fanciullo OD
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Lisa Fanciullo [she / her / hers / herself] is a staff optometrist on the West Roxbury campus
Medical School: New England College of Optometry 1991
Residency: VA Boston Healthcare System, Hospital-Based Optometry, 1992
Board Certification: N/A
Dr. Fanciullo's clinical interests are ocular disease, ocular/visual correlates of systemic disease, and neuro-optometry.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Jennifer Gustafson OD, FAAO
Director of Advanced low vision & blind rehabilitation-Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5543
Dr. Jennifer A. Gustafson is the Director of the Advanced Low Vision and Blind Rehabilitation Clinics at VA Boston, Adjunct Clinical Faculty at the New England College of Optometry and Instructor at Harvard Medical School.
Medical School: Optometry School: Pacific University College of Optometry, OD, 2008
Residency: VA Hudson Valley Healthcare System, Ocular Disease, 2009
Fellowship: VA Boston Healthcare System, Polytrauma/Traumatic Brain Injury Vision Rehabilitation, 2011
Board Certification: ACMO
Dr. Gustafson's clinical interests include low vision and acquired brain injury vision rehabilitation. In her spare time, Dr. Gustafson enjoys reading, CrossFit, travel, and Broadway plays.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Joseph Kane, Jr. OD, FAAO
Staff optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Joseph E. Kane [he / him / his / himself] is an attending optometrist at VA Boston (Jamaica Plain), director of the optometry student externship program (Jamaica Plain) clinical assistant professor of optometry (NECO), adjunct associate clinical professor (SUNY).
Medical School: New England College of Optometry, OD, 2015
Residency: VA Boston Healthcare System, Jamaica Plain, Ocular Disease and Primary Care, 2015-2016
Fellowship: n/a
Board Certification: n/a
Dr. Kane's clinical interests include ocular disease (i.e. neuro-ophthalmic disease, glaucoma, retinal vascular disease), ophthalmic manifestations of systemic disease, and ophthalmic imaging. He enjoys spending time with his wife and family, film, running, lawn games, travelling, music, and Boston sports.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Cheryl Landry OD
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Cheryl A. Landry [she / her / hers / herself] is a staff optometrist working at the Lowell CBOC
Medical School: New England College of Optometry 1985
Residency: Brockton/West Roxbury VA Medical Center 1985-1986
Fellowship: N/A
Board Certification: N/A
Dr. Landry’s clinical interest include ocular disease.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Paul Marescalchi OD, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Paul Marescalchi is staff optometrist at VA Boston health care and a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry (FAAO)
Medical School: New England College of Optometry, OD, 1996
Residency: VA Boston, Primary Eye Care and Ocular Disease, 1997
Fellowship: n/a
Board Certification: n/a
Dr. Marescalchi's interests include the management of ocular disease and Tele Eyecare. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing and spending time with his family.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Robert Parks OD
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Robert J. Parks is board certified in Optometry by the American Board of Optometry and Clinical Faculty of the New England College of Optometry
Medical School: New England College of Optometry, 1984
Residency: Boston VA MC, Ocular Disease, 1985
Fellowship: N/A
Board Certification: Board Certified in Optometry by the American Board of Optometry
Dr. Parks clinical interests include ocular disease including glaucoma as well as general optometry. In his spare time, he enjoys traveling with his family and playing with his Australian shepherds.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Kevin Toolin MD, FAAO
Staff Optometrist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-5796
Dr. Kevin Toolin is certified in medical optometry, and he is an adjunct clinical faculty member at the New England College of Optometry.
Medical School: New England College of Optometry
Residency: VA Boston, optometry, 1998
Fellowship: N/A
Board Certification: Advanced Competency in Medical Optometry
Dr. Toolin's interests include management of glaucoma and the clinical instruction of optometry trainees. In his leisure time, he enjoys running and traveling with his family.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~