Meet your Optometry staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Maria Denietolis [she, her, hers, herself] is a staff optometrist at VA Boston and adjunct clinical faculty at New England College of Optometry and SUNY Optometry.

Medical School: New England College of Optometry, OD, 2016

Residency: VA Boston Healthcare System - Jamaica Plain, Ocular Disease, 2016-2017

Fellowship: Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, 2018-present

Board Certification: N/A

Dr. Denietolis’ clinical interests include retinal vascular conditions, neuro-ophthalmic disease, and glaucoma management. Outside of work, she enjoys beach trips with her family, reading and singing.

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