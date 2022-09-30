Meet your Orthopedic surgery staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Joseph W. Marchese is a staff orthopedic surgeon



Graduate School: University of Utah 2009

Medical School: Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, MD, 2013

Residency: University of Connecticut Health Center, Orthopedic Surgery, 2018

Fellowship: New England Baptist Hospital, Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery, 2019

Board Certification: Orthopedic Surgery



Dr. Marchese's clinical interests include rotator cuff tears, meniscus and knee ligament injuries, nerve compression syndromes of the elbow and hand, and osteoarthritis of the shoulder, hip and knee, with a special interest in shoulder replacement surgery. In Dr. Marchese's spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing tennis, skiing, and playing piano.

