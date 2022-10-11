Meet your Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery staff at VA Boston Healthcare

Dr. Kenneth Grundfast [he / him / his / himself] is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Professor of Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck & Assistant Dean, Office of Student Affairs at the Boston University School of Medicine. Physician leader for improving patient experience at the Boston Medical Center.

Medical School: State University of New York, New York, NY (1969)

Residency: Boston University-Tufts University Combined Otolaryngology Residency

Program, Boston, MA (1977)

Fellowship: Fellowship in Pediatric Otolaryngology, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, PA (1978)

Board Certification: American Board of Otolaryngology (1977)

Dr. Grundfast’s clinical interests are focused on ear and hearing disorders including disorder of balance and equilibrium. He enjoys listening to music, swimming, bike riding, and spending time with his family.

