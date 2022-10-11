Meet your Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery staff at VA Boston Healthcare
Get to know your Otolaryngology Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Otolaryngology Surgery Staff.
John Gooey MD, BS
Chief Otolaryngology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3660
Dr. John Gooey [he / him / his / himself] is Board Certified in Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery, Section Chief of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and Assistant Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine
Medical School: University of Melbourne, MBBS, 1980
Residency: University of Melbourne, Victorian Program, Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery 1990
Fellowship: University of Pennsylvania, Head and Neck Oncology, Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery 1992
Board Certification: n/a
Dr. Gooey 's clinical interests include head and neck surgical oncology, surgery of chronic ear disease and deafness and laryngology.
Nicolas Bu-Saba MD, FACS
Surgeon-Otolaryngology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-43660
Dr. Nicolas Bu-Saba [he / him / his / himself] is board certified in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, associate chief otolaryngology, and associate professor at Harvard medical school
Medical School: American University of Beirut; MD 1985
Residency: Otolaryngology-head and neck surgery, Massachusetts eye and ear / Harvard medical school; 1995
Fellowship: clinical fellowship in otolaryngology, Massachusetts eye and ear / Harvard medical school, 1989-1990
Board Certification: ABO - Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bu-Saba’s clinical interests are Rhinology (diseases of the nose and sinuses) and sleep-disordered breathing (snoring and obstructive sleep apnea).
Waleed Ezzat MD
Surgeon-Otolaryngology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3660
Dr. Waleed Ezzat is dual board certified in Otolaryngology and Head & Neck surgery, Assistant Professor Boston University School of Medicine.
Medical School: Michigan State University
Residency: Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia (Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery)
Fellowship: UCLA Fellowship (Facial Plastic Reconstructive and Microvascular Surgery)
Board Certification: Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
American Academy of Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery
Dr. Ezzat clinical interests are microvascular surgery, head & neck reconstructive surgery, and facial trauma. In his spare time, Dr Ezzat……..
Michael Cohen MD
Surgeon-Otolaryngology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3660
Dr. Michel B. Cohen [he / him / his / himself] is a board certified Otolaryngologist, and an Assistant Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine.
Medical School: University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, MD, 2009
Residency: Boston Medical Center, Otolaryngology, 2014
Fellowship: None
Board Certification: n/a
Dr Cohen practices the full range of general Otolaryngology with a focus on surgical treatment of sleep apnea, including implantation of hypoglossal nerve stimulators. In his free time, he enjoys travel and hiking with his wife and rescue dog.
Gregory Grillone MD, FACS
Surgeon-Otolaryngology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3660
Dr. Gregory A. Grillone [he / him / his / himself] is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. He is the M Stuart Strong and Charles W. Vaughn Professor and Chair at Boston University School of Medicine and is Otolaryngologist-in-Chief of Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Boston Medical Center.
Medical School: Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY (1983)
Residency: Boston University-Tufts University Combined Otolaryngology Residency Program, Boston, MA (1988)
Fellowship: Not applicable
Board Certification: American Board of Otolaryngology (1988)
Dr. Grillone’s clinical interests include Laryngology, airway disorders, and head & neck tumors. His research interests are in early detection and margin guidance for head & neck cancer. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his family, traveling and skiing.
Kenneth Grundfast MD, FACS
Surgeon-Otolaryngology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3660
Dr. Kenneth Grundfast [he / him / his / himself] is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Professor of Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck & Assistant Dean, Office of Student Affairs at the Boston University School of Medicine. Physician leader for improving patient experience at the Boston Medical Center.
Medical School: State University of New York, New York, NY (1969)
Residency: Boston University-Tufts University Combined Otolaryngology Residency
Program, Boston, MA (1977)
Fellowship: Fellowship in Pediatric Otolaryngology, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, PA (1978)
Board Certification: American Board of Otolaryngology (1977)
Dr. Grundfast’s clinical interests are focused on ear and hearing disorders including disorder of balance and equilibrium. He enjoys listening to music, swimming, bike riding, and spending time with his family.
John Hanks MD
Surgeon-Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3660
Dr. John E. Hanks [he / him / his / himself] is a Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist, Microvascular Reconstructive Surgeon who is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (i.e. "Ear, Nose, and Throat") with additional specialized training in head and neck cancer surgery and reconstruction. Dr. Hanks also has an academic appointment with Boston University School of Medicine as Assistant Professor.
Medical School: University of Minnesota Medical School, MD, 2014
Residency: University of Michigan Medical Center, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, 2019
Fellowship: University of California-Davis Medical Center, Head and Neck Oncology and Microvascular Reconstruction, 2020
Board Certification: American Board of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (ABOHNS)
Dr. Hanks cares for patients with Ear, Nose, and Throat problems, and he has special interest and specialized training in both the treatment of head and neck tumors (both cancers and benign masses) and in reconstruction of complex defects in the head and neck including the oral cavity, upper and lower jaws, sinuses, eye sockets, pharynx, larynx, and skull base. Dr. Hanks enjoys traveling, hiking, spending time with his family, and cheering for Minnesota sports teams.
Meet our Advanced practice practitioners
Marsha Charlton RN, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner-Otolaryngology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3660
Marsha V. Charlton, [she / her / hers / herself ] is Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner.
Undergraduate School: University of Massachusetts Boston BSN 2000
Nursing or PA School: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences 2014:
Board Certification: FNP-BC Family Nurse Practitioner
Mrs. Charlton current interest include improving the quality of mental health care for veterans, with a special interest in the mental health of Head and Neck Oncology Patients. In her spare time, Mrs. Charlton enjoys spending time with her family, working out, and traveling the world.
Kimberly Claude DNP, ANP-BC
Nurse Practitioner-Otolaryngology head & neck surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-3660
Dr. Kimberly Claude [she / her / hers / herself] is a board certified adult nurse practitioner
Undergraduate School: University of Massachusetts, BSN, Boston 2001
Nursing or PA School: Simmons College, MSN, 2006
Board Certification: ANP-BC Adult Nurse Practitioner
Kimberly's clinical interests include obstructive sleep apnea, quality improvement projects and geriatrics. Kimberly enjoys mentoring other nurses on their professional journey.
