Meet your Plastic surgery staff at VA Boston health care
Get to know your Plastic Surgery Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Plastic Surgery Staff.
Meet your Plastic Surgeons
Shahe Fereshetian MD
Chief of Plastic Surgery at VA Boston health care
Dr. Shahe Fereshetian is board certified in Plastic Surgery, Chief of Plastic Surgery and Assistant professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School.
Medical School: American University of Beirut, MD 1982
Residency: Union Memorial Hospital, General Surgery 1987; Yale University, Plastic Surgery 1989
Fellowship: Beth Israel Hospital, hand and Microsurgery 1990
Board Certification: Plastic Surgery
Dr. Fereshetian's clinical interests include breast surgery, reconstructive flap surgery and hand surgery. In his spare time, he enjoys music, cultural events, and carpet design.
Kenneth Gilbert MD
Surgeon-Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kenneth Gilbert [he / him / his / himself] is board-certified in Plastic Surgery
Medical School: George Washington University School of Medicine, M.D., 1979
Residency: Swedish Hospital Medical Center, General Surgery, 1983
Fellowship: Boston University, Plastic Surgery, 1985
Board Certification: American Board of Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gilbert’s clinical interests include reconstructive plastic surgery
Meet our advanced practice practitioners
Jennifer Aying RN, MSN, DNP
Nurse Practitioner-Plastic Surgery
Jennifer Aying [she / her / hers / herself] is a board certified in Acute Care and Adult Care Nurse Practitioner, Nurse Practitioner of Plastic Surgery Service, and Adjunct Clinical Faculty of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Undergraduate School: Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Central Philippine University, 1979
Nursing or PA School: Master of Science in Nursing: Northeastern University, 1998; Doctorate in Nursing Practice: University of Massachusetts, 2018
Board Certification: ACNP-BC, ANP-BC
Jennifer Aying's clinical interest include first assisting in surgery precepting students, and managing complex wound care. In her spare time volunteers for national Philippine Nurses Association of America and also enjoys singing in the church choir.