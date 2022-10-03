Meet your Plastic surgery staff at VA Boston health care

Jennifer Aying [she / her / hers / herself] is a board certified in Acute Care and Adult Care Nurse Practitioner, Nurse Practitioner of Plastic Surgery Service, and Adjunct Clinical Faculty of Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.



Undergraduate School: Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Central Philippine University, 1979

Nursing or PA School: Master of Science in Nursing: Northeastern University, 1998; Doctorate in Nursing Practice: University of Massachusetts, 2018

Board Certification: ACNP-BC, ANP-BC

Jennifer Aying's clinical interest include first assisting in surgery precepting students, and managing complex wound care. In her spare time volunteers for national Philippine Nurses Association of America and also enjoys singing in the church choir.