Meet your Podiatry surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Foster is board certified in foot surgery by American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and primary podiatric medicine by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and a Fellow of The American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Foster is part of the affiliate teaching staff for the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Podiatry Surgery Residency Program.



Medical School: Temple School of Podiatric Medicine, DPM. 1988

Residency: VA Podiatry Residency Program Boston 1988-1990

Board Certification: American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery [ABFAS];

American Board of Podiatric Medicine [ABPM]

Dr. Foster's interests include diabetic limb preservation surgery, complex degenerative joint surgery, trauma surgery of the foot and ankle, sports medicine surgery of the foot and ankle, and general reconstructive foot surgery.

