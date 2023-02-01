Skip to Content
Meet your Podiatry surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Get to know your Podiatry Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Podiatry Surgery Staff.

Meet our surgeons

 

 

 

Charles Foster DPM FACFAS

Chief Podiatry

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4802

Dr. Foster is board certified in foot surgery by American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and primary podiatric medicine by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and a Fellow of The American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Foster is part of the affiliate teaching staff for the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Podiatry Surgery Residency Program.

Medical School: Temple School of Podiatric Medicine, DPM. 1988
Residency: VA Podiatry Residency Program Boston 1988-1990
Board Certification: American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery [ABFAS];
                                           American Board of Podiatric Medicine [ABPM]

Dr. Foster's interests include diabetic limb preservation surgery, complex degenerative joint surgery, trauma surgery of the foot and ankle, sports medicine surgery of the foot and ankle, and general reconstructive foot surgery.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 

 

 

 

Robert C. Crago, DPM

Robert Crago DPM

Surgeon-Podiatry

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4802

 

Dr. Robert C. Crago is a board certified Podiatric surgeon at VA Boston Healthcare

Medical School: Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, DPM 1989
Residency: West Roxbury/Brockton VAMC Residency 1991
Board Certification: ABPM--American Board of Podiatric Medicine

Dr. Crago's clinical interests are Sports Medicine, Management of the Diabetic Foot

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

 

 

Rose Gilman Kline, DPM Surgeon Podiatry VA Boston Healthcare

Rose Gilman Kline DPM

Surgeon-Podiatry

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4802

Dr. Rose Gilman Kline [she / her / hers / herself],  is a Podiatric surgeon board certified by the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery and the Am Board of Podiatric Medicine


Medical School: California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University, DPM, 1980
Residency: Harris County Podiatry Residency Program, Houston, TX 1980-1981
                        Atlanta Hospital Podiatry Residency Program, Atlanta, GA 1981-1982
Fellowship:  University of Southern California Medical Center, Podiatry, 1979-1980
Board Certification: American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery [ABFAS];
                                           American Board of Podiatric Medicine [ABPM]
Undergraduate School:   BA Bacteriology UCLA


Dr. Gilman Kline's clinical interest include reconstructive foot surgery, biomechanics as it applies to surgical and non-surgical management of the foot, with special satisfaction in resolving infected wounds. She enjoys music, dance, books, movies and travel.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 

 

 

 

Swapnil P. Patel, DPM, AACFAS Surgeon Podiatry VA Boston Healthcare

Swapnil Patel DPM, AACFAS

Surgeon-Podiatry

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4802

Dr. Swapnil P. Patel [he / him / his / himself], is a Podiatry Surgeon board qualified in foot and ankle surgery.

Medical School: Temple University of Podiatric Medicine
Residency: Dekalb Medical Center; Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery, 2013-2016
Board Certification: AACFAS - Associate American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery

Dr. Patel's clinical interest include reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, ankle fractures, ankle arthroscopy and total ankle replacement in the near future. In Dr. Patel's spare time he enjoys spending time with family, hiking and disc golf.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ 

 

 

 

James C. Sang, DPM, MBA, MS, FACFAS, Associate Chief Podiatry VA Boston Healthcare

James Sang DPM, MBA, MS, FACFAS

Associate Chief Podiatry

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4802

Dr. James C. Sang [he / him / his / himself], associate chief of Podiatry is dual Board Certified in Foot and Ankle Surgery and Podiatric Medicine, VA Boston Health Care Site Coordinator for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Podiatric Surgery Residency Program

Medical School: Temple University, DPM, 2002
Residency: Chestnut Hill Hospital, Podiatric Surgery, 2006
Fellowship:  Clinica Luganese Moncusso (Lugano, Switzerland), AO / ASIF Trauma Fellowship, 2006
Board Certification: American Board of Podiatric Medicine and American Board of Foot & Surgery: Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot / Ankle Surgery

Dr. Sang's clinical interests include reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, foot and ankle trauma, sports medicine, diabetic foot conditions and limb salvage. Dr. Sang also has interests in healthcare innovation, medical education, and behavioral economics applications and decision making in healthcare.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

 

 

David Schrieber, DPM Podiatric Surgeon VA Boston Healthcare

David Schrieber DPM

Surgeon-Podiatry

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4802

Dr. David J. Schrieber is a staff Podiatric Surgeon at VA Boston Healthcare

Medical School: Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, DPM, 2013
Residency: Inspira Medical Center, Foot & Ankle Surgery, 2016


Dr. Schrieber's interests include reconstructive foot and ankle surgery as well as limb salvage. In his spare time, Dr. Schrieber enjoys spending time with his family and aviation.

 

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~

 

 

 

