Meet your Podiatry surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care
Get to know your Podiatry Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Podiatry Surgery Staff.
Meet our surgeons
Charles Foster DPM FACFAS
Chief Podiatry
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4802
Dr. Foster is board certified in foot surgery by American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and primary podiatric medicine by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine and a Fellow of The American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. Dr. Foster is part of the affiliate teaching staff for the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Podiatry Surgery Residency Program.
Medical School: Temple School of Podiatric Medicine, DPM. 1988
Residency: VA Podiatry Residency Program Boston 1988-1990
Board Certification: American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery [ABFAS];
American Board of Podiatric Medicine [ABPM]
Dr. Foster's interests include diabetic limb preservation surgery, complex degenerative joint surgery, trauma surgery of the foot and ankle, sports medicine surgery of the foot and ankle, and general reconstructive foot surgery.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Robert Crago DPM
Surgeon-Podiatry
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4802
Dr. Robert C. Crago is a board certified Podiatric surgeon at VA Boston Healthcare
Medical School: Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, DPM 1989
Residency: West Roxbury/Brockton VAMC Residency 1991
Board Certification: ABPM--American Board of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Crago's clinical interests are Sports Medicine, Management of the Diabetic Foot
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Rose Gilman Kline DPM
Surgeon-Podiatry
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4802
Dr. Rose Gilman Kline [she / her / hers / herself], is a Podiatric surgeon board certified by the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery and the Am Board of Podiatric Medicine
Medical School: California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University, DPM, 1980
Residency: Harris County Podiatry Residency Program, Houston, TX 1980-1981
Atlanta Hospital Podiatry Residency Program, Atlanta, GA 1981-1982
Fellowship: University of Southern California Medical Center, Podiatry, 1979-1980
Board Certification: American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery [ABFAS];
American Board of Podiatric Medicine [ABPM]
Undergraduate School: BA Bacteriology UCLA
Dr. Gilman Kline's clinical interest include reconstructive foot surgery, biomechanics as it applies to surgical and non-surgical management of the foot, with special satisfaction in resolving infected wounds. She enjoys music, dance, books, movies and travel.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Swapnil Patel DPM, AACFAS
Surgeon-Podiatry
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4802
Dr. Swapnil P. Patel [he / him / his / himself], is a Podiatry Surgeon board qualified in foot and ankle surgery.
Medical School: Temple University of Podiatric Medicine
Residency: Dekalb Medical Center; Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery, 2013-2016
Board Certification: AACFAS - Associate American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery
Dr. Patel's clinical interest include reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, ankle fractures, ankle arthroscopy and total ankle replacement in the near future. In Dr. Patel's spare time he enjoys spending time with family, hiking and disc golf.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
James Sang DPM, MBA, MS, FACFAS
Associate Chief Podiatry
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4802
Dr. James C. Sang [he / him / his / himself], associate chief of Podiatry is dual Board Certified in Foot and Ankle Surgery and Podiatric Medicine, VA Boston Health Care Site Coordinator for Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Podiatric Surgery Residency Program
Medical School: Temple University, DPM, 2002
Residency: Chestnut Hill Hospital, Podiatric Surgery, 2006
Fellowship: Clinica Luganese Moncusso (Lugano, Switzerland), AO / ASIF Trauma Fellowship, 2006
Board Certification: American Board of Podiatric Medicine and American Board of Foot & Surgery: Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot / Ankle Surgery
Dr. Sang's clinical interests include reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, foot and ankle trauma, sports medicine, diabetic foot conditions and limb salvage. Dr. Sang also has interests in healthcare innovation, medical education, and behavioral economics applications and decision making in healthcare.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
David Schrieber DPM
Surgeon-Podiatry
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4802
Dr. David J. Schrieber is a staff Podiatric Surgeon at VA Boston Healthcare
Medical School: Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine, DPM, 2013
Residency: Inspira Medical Center, Foot & Ankle Surgery, 2016
Dr. Schrieber's interests include reconstructive foot and ankle surgery as well as limb salvage. In his spare time, Dr. Schrieber enjoys spending time with his family and aviation.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~