Meet your Thoracic surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Fatima G. Wilder, MD, MSc [she / her / hers] is board certified in general surgery and an associate surgeon at Brigham and Women's hospital



Graduate School: MSc from Pace University 2004-2006

Medical School: Ohio State University College of Medicine 2011

Residency University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, 2011 – 2013

University of California - Fresno, 2015 – 2019

Fellowship: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 2013 – 2015

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Cardiothoracic Surgery 2019 – 2022

Board Certification: N/A

Dr. Wilder's clinical interests include lung cancer, esophageal cancer, chest wall and mediastinal diseases and airway tumors. She prioritizes the use of the robot for her surgical procedures whenever appropriate. Dr. Wilder serves on the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In her spare time Dr. Wilder loves to spend time with her family, cook, and travel.





