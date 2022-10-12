Meet your Thoracic surgery surgical staff at VA Boston health care
Get to know your Thoracic Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Thoracic Surgery Staff.
Meet our surgeons
Daniel Wiener MD, FACS
Chief of Thoracic Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6200
Dr. Daniel C. Wiener [he / him / his / himself], is board certified in Thoracic Surgery and General Surgery. He is the Chief of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at the VA Boston Healthcare System. He is a member of the National Surgery Advisory Board for Thoracic Surgery. Dr. Wiener also serves as an Associate Residency Program Director at the Brigham and Women's Hospital and is an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School.
Medical School: Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons, 2001
Residency: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, General Surgery, 2009
Fellowship: Brigham and Women's Hospital, 2011
Board Certification: Thoracic Surgery (ABTS), General Surgery (ABS)
Dr. Wiener's clinical interests include treating patients with mediastinal masses, pulmonary nodules, lung cancer, and esophageal cancer as well as those who suffer from GERD and/or hiatal hernias. In his spare time, Dr. Wiener enjoys spending time with his family and performing lead guitar in "Boston's favorite doc rock" band, Off Label!
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Fatima Wilder MD
Surgeon-Thoracic
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6200
Fatima G. Wilder, MD, MSc [she / her / hers] is board certified in general surgery and an associate surgeon at Brigham and Women's hospital
Graduate School: MSc from Pace University 2004-2006
Medical School: Ohio State University College of Medicine 2011
Residency University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, 2011 – 2013
University of California - Fresno, 2015 – 2019
Fellowship: Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 2013 – 2015
Johns Hopkins Hospital, Cardiothoracic Surgery 2019 – 2022
Board Certification: N/A
Dr. Wilder's clinical interests include lung cancer, esophageal cancer, chest wall and mediastinal diseases and airway tumors. She prioritizes the use of the robot for her surgical procedures whenever appropriate. Dr. Wilder serves on the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In her spare time Dr. Wilder loves to spend time with her family, cook, and travel.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
John Young MD
Thoracic Surgeon-Surgical director lung transplant program
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6200
Dr. John S. Young [he / him / his / himself], is board certified in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery, is the surgical director of the VA Boston Lung Transplant Program, and is an instructor at Harvard Medical School
Medical School: Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, MD, 2010
Residency: Brown University/Rhode Island Hospital, General Surgery, 2017
Fellowship: Northwell Health, Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, 2019
Board Certification: General Surgery, Thoracic Surgery
Dr. John Young clinical interests include end stage lung disease, lung transplantation, mechanical circulatory support, esophageal and lung pathology, and the utilization of the robotic surgical platform. In his spare time, Dr. Young enjoys spending time with his family and cooking on his firepit.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Meet our Advanced Practice Practitioners
Suzanne Armstrong RN, MSN, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner-Thoracic Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6200
Suzanne Armstrong [she / her / hers / herself], is a board-certified nurse practitioner in thoracic surgery
Undergraduate School: Bowdoin College, Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and Education 1999
Nursing or PA School: MGH Institute of Health Professions 2006
Board Certification: FNP-BC Family Nurse Practitioner
Suzanne's clinical interests include health care access for vulnerable and underserved populations, especially individuals with co-occurring substance use disorder and mental illness. Suzanne enjoys skiing, running and almost any water sport.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Sharon LaRose MSN, AGPCNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner-Thoracic Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-6200
Sharon I. LaRose is board certified nurse practitioner in Adult and Geriatric Primary Care
Undergraduate School: Boston University, Sargent College, BS Clinical Exercise Physiology, 1998
Nursing or PA School: MGH Institute of Health Professions, 2012
Board Certification: AGPCNP-BC Adult and Geriatric Primary Care Nurse Practitioner
Ms. LaRose's clinical interests include preoperative evaluation, cardiac and pulmonary disease management, with a special interest in exercise and lifestyle modification approaches to disease management.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~