Meet your Urologic surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Dr. Lerner is board certified in Urology and Associate Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine

Medical School: University of Arizona College of Medicine

Residency: University of Arizona Internship, (Specialty: General Surgery)

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, (General Surgery and Urology)

Fellowship: Bay of Plenty Urology, Tauranga New Zealand (Fellowship: Endourology and Laser Surgery).

Board Certification: Urology

Dr. Lerner's clinical interests include male and female voiding dysfunction, benign prostate surgery including laser therapy, neurourology, and reconstruction. She is an active member of multiple professional urology organizations, journal editorial boards, and currently serves as the Chair of the American Urological Association’s BPH Guidelines. She is very interested in issues pertaining to women in surgery, surgical energy, and resident education. Dr. Lerner has been with the VA for 18 years and finds it a great privilege to work with veterans and her colleagues in VA.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~