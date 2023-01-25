Meet your Urologic surgical staff at VA Boston health care
Get to know your Urological Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Urology Staff.
Meet our surgeons
Lori Lerner MD
Chief of Urology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6150
Dr. Lerner is board certified in Urology and Associate Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine
Medical School: University of Arizona College of Medicine
Residency: University of Arizona Internship, (Specialty: General Surgery)
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, (General Surgery and Urology)
Fellowship: Bay of Plenty Urology, Tauranga New Zealand (Fellowship: Endourology and Laser Surgery).
Board Certification: Urology
Dr. Lerner's clinical interests include male and female voiding dysfunction, benign prostate surgery including laser therapy, neurourology, and reconstruction. She is an active member of multiple professional urology organizations, journal editorial boards, and currently serves as the Chair of the American Urological Association’s BPH Guidelines. She is very interested in issues pertaining to women in surgery, surgical energy, and resident education. Dr. Lerner has been with the VA for 18 years and finds it a great privilege to work with veterans and her colleagues in VA.
Juan Garisto-Risco MD
Surgeon Urology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6150
Dr. Garisto Risco is a urologist and an assistant professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School
Medical School: Autonomous University of Guadalajara, Mexico
Residency: University of Panama- General Urology
Fellowship: University of Toronto (Urologic Oncology Fellowship)
Cleveland Clinic (Advanced Laparoscopy & Robotic Surgery)
Board Certification:
Dr. Garisto is interested in Uro Oncology and Robotic surgery
Jerilyn Latini MD
Surgeon Urology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6150
Dr. Latini is board certified in Urology and Associate Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine
Medical School: Dartmouth Medical School, MD, 1996
Residency: Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Urology, 2002
Fellowship: University of Iowa, Genitourinary Surgery and Neurourology, 2003
Board Certification: Urology
Dr. Latini's clinical interests include male urethral stricture and fistula disease, male urinary incontinence and voiding dysfunction, and neurourology. She is an active member of several professional urology organizations and journal editorial boards. She is very committed to medical student and urology resident education, and mentorship of trainees and peers.
David Wang MD
Surgeon Urology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6150
Dr. David S. Wang is board certified in Urology and is Associate Professor of Urology at the Boston University School of Medicine.
Medical School: Yale School of Medicine, MD, 1996
Residency: Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Urology, 2002
Fellowship: University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Minimally Invasive Urologic Surgery, 2003
Board Certification: American Board of Urology
Dr. Wang's interests include all aspects of minimally invasive urologic surgery.
Meet our Advance practice practitioners
Matthew Bain PA-C
Physician Assistant-Surgery
VA Boston health care
Phone: 617-435-7012
Matthew J. Bain is a physician assistant in Urology
Undergraduate School: Interservice Physician Assistant Program/University of Nebraska Medical Center 2010
Nursing or PA School: Interservice Physician Assistant Program/University of Nebraska Medical Center 2011
Board Certification: N/A
PA Bain's clinical interests include perioperative evaluation, management, and optimization in our Veteran Population. PA Bain also enjoys spending time with his family and providing medical and BH assistance to Soldiers as a PA in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Kimberly Heintz APRN, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner Urology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6150
Kimberly Heintz in a Nurse Practitioner in Urology and is board certified in Family Practice.
Undergraduate School: University of Cincinnati - Bachelor Science in Nursing 2012
Nursing or PA School: Walden University - Masters of Science in Nursing 2020
Board Certification: Family Nurse Practitioner; FNP-BC
Lauren Lennihan MSN, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner Podiatry & Urology
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4802
Lauren F. Lenihan [she / her / hers / herself] is a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine in Podiatry and Urology
Undergraduate School: University of Massachusetts-Boston 2013
Nursing : Simmons University 2019
Board Certification: FNP-BC Family Nurse Practitioner
Lauren Lenihan is currently working with the urology and podiatry specialties in VA Boston. In her spare time she enjoys time with her family and friends, taking care of her animals, and performing as a member of a local dance company.
Tamarie Wheat APRN, FNP-BC
Nurse Practitioner Urology
VA Boston health care
Tamarie Wheat, is a Nurse Practitioner in Urology and is Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner.
Undergraduate School: South University, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 2010
Nursing or PA School: Bowie State University, 2015
Board Certification: FNP-BC
Tamarie Wheat clinical interests are in general urology including BPH (Benign prostatic hyperplasia), ED (erectile dysfunction, Kidney stones, OAB (overactive bladder) and bothersome urinary symptoms. In Tamarie Wheat's spare time she enjoys reading, gardening and spending time with her family.
