Meet your Urologic surgical staff at VA Boston health care

Get to know your Urological Surgical Team. Here you will find pictures and bio's for the Urology Staff.

Lori Lerner, MD Chief Urology VA Boston health care

Lori Lerner MD

Chief of Urology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-6150

Dr. Lerner is board certified in Urology and Associate Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine

 

Medical School: University of Arizona College of Medicine

Residency: University of Arizona Internship,  (Specialty: General Surgery)
                       Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center,  (General Surgery and Urology)

Fellowship:  Bay of Plenty Urology, Tauranga New Zealand (Fellowship: Endourology and Laser Surgery).

Board Certification: Urology

 

Dr. Lerner's clinical interests include male and female voiding dysfunction, benign prostate surgery including laser therapy, neurourology, and reconstruction. She is an active member of multiple professional urology organizations,  journal editorial boards, and currently serves as the Chair of the American Urological Association’s BPH Guidelines. She is very interested in issues pertaining to women in surgery, surgical energy, and resident education. Dr. Lerner has been with the VA for 18 years and finds it a great privilege to work with veterans and her colleagues in VA.

 

Juan Garisto-Risco, MD Urology Surgeon VA Boston health care

Juan Garisto-Risco MD

Surgeon Urology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-6150

Dr. Garisto Risco is a urologist and an assistant professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School

Medical School: Autonomous University of Guadalajara, Mexico
Residency: University of Panama- General Urology
Fellowship: University of Toronto (Urologic Oncology Fellowship)
                        Cleveland Clinic (Advanced Laparoscopy & Robotic Surgery)
Board Certification: 

 

Dr. Garisto is interested in Uro Oncology and Robotic surgery

 

Jerilyn M. Latini, MD Urology Surgeon VA Boston Healthcare

Jerilyn Latini MD

Surgeon Urology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-6150

Dr. Latini is board certified in Urology and Associate Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine

Medical School: Dartmouth Medical School, MD, 1996
Residency: Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Urology, 2002
Fellowship:  University of Iowa, Genitourinary Surgery and Neurourology, 2003
Board Certification: Urology


Dr. Latini's clinical interests include male urethral stricture and fistula disease, male urinary incontinence and voiding dysfunction, and neurourology. She is an active member of several professional urology organizations and journal editorial boards. She is very committed to medical student and urology resident education, and mentorship of trainees and peers.

 

David A. Wang, MD Urology Surgeon VA Boston Healthcare

David Wang MD

Surgeon Urology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-6150

Dr. David S. Wang is board certified in Urology and is Associate Professor of Urology at the Boston University School of Medicine.

Medical School: Yale School of Medicine, MD, 1996
Residency: Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Urology, 2002
Fellowship:  University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Minimally Invasive Urologic Surgery, 2003
Board Certification: American Board of Urology


Dr. Wang's interests include all aspects of minimally invasive urologic surgery.

 

Matthew Bain, PA-C Surgery

Matthew Bain PA-C

Physician Assistant-Surgery

VA Boston health care

Phone: 617-435-7012

Matthew J. Bain is a physician assistant in Urology

Undergraduate School:   Interservice Physician Assistant Program/University of Nebraska Medical Center 2010
Nursing or PA School:  Interservice Physician Assistant Program/University of Nebraska Medical Center 2011
Board Certification: N/A


PA Bain's clinical interests include perioperative evaluation, management, and optimization in our Veteran Population. PA Bain also enjoys spending time with his family and providing medical and BH assistance to Soldiers as a PA in the U.S. Army Reserves.

 

Kimberly Heintz APRN, FNP-BC

Nurse Practitioner Urology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-6150

Kimberly Heintz in a Nurse Practitioner in Urology and is board certified in Family Practice.


Undergraduate School:   University of Cincinnati - Bachelor Science in Nursing 2012
Nursing or PA School:  Walden University - Masters of Science in Nursing 2020
Board Certification: Family Nurse Practitioner; FNP-BC

 

Lauren F. Lennihan MSN, FNP-BC Nurse Practioner Podiatry & Urology VA Boston Healthcare

Lauren Lennihan MSN, FNP-BC

Nurse Practitioner Podiatry & Urology

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4802

Lauren F. Lenihan [she / her / hers / herself] is a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner in Family Medicine in Podiatry and Urology

 

Undergraduate School:   University of Massachusetts-Boston 2013
Nursing :  Simmons University 2019
Board Certification: FNP-BC Family Nurse Practitioner
 

Lauren Lenihan is currently working with the urology and podiatry specialties in VA Boston. In her spare time she enjoys time with her family and friends, taking care of her animals, and performing as a member of a local dance company.

 

Tamarie Wheat, APRN, FNP-BC Nurse Practitioner Urology VA Boston Healthcare

Tamarie Wheat APRN, FNP-BC

Nurse Practitioner Urology

VA Boston health care

Tamarie Wheat, is a Nurse Practitioner in Urology and is Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner.

Undergraduate School:   South University, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, 2010
Nursing or PA School:  Bowie State University, 2015
Board Certification: FNP-BC

Tamarie Wheat clinical interests are in general urology including BPH (Benign prostatic hyperplasia), ED (erectile dysfunction, Kidney stones, OAB (overactive bladder) and bothersome urinary symptoms. In Tamarie Wheat's spare time she enjoys reading, gardening and spending time with her family.

 

