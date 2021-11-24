Mental Health - ICIRT - formerly Serious Mental Illness

We offer a range of services for Veterans...

Community Residential Care Program (CRC)

The Community Residential Care Program (CRC), established in 1951, provides supervised housing and health services to Veterans with medical, psychiatric, and/or psychosocial limitations. It is an intermediate level of care for Veterans who do not need hospital or nursing home care, yet they are unable to live independently in the community.



CRC homes provide a high quality, supportive, and structured environment in which Veterans can experience the responsibilities, rights, and privileges of community residential living, along with greater consumer choice in housing. The CRC program plays a vital role in recovery-oriented care, as placement and treatment is veteran-centered, meaning that the care provided is based on the Veterans’ own goals, priorities, and life circumstances.

There are currently 20 privately owned CRC homes or group living facilities in the Greater Boston and South Shore area serving about 145 Veterans. The CRC team makes the best match for the sponsor and Veteran based on the specific care needs of the Veteran. Each Veteran receives regular home visits from a CRC social worker to assist them with their identified goals, community resources, and medical and mental health care through the VA Boston Healthcare System.



To be eligible for the CRC program, Veterans must:

Be enrolled as a primary care patient in the VA Boston Healthcare System

Be medically and psychiatrically stable

Be alcohol and drug free

Be capable of self-preservation with minimal assistance

Be agreeable to the program rules and regulations

Have a minimum monthly income of $1000

For prospective sponsors:

New CRC homes are admitted to the program on an “as needed” basis and sponsors with a professional background in the medical or mental health fields are preferred. CRC homes come in many different forms and sizes; from a sponsor who wishes to have Veterans live with them in their primary home, to homes that are sponsor-managed with rotating staff.



For a home to qualify as a CRC residence, the home owner (sponsor) completes an application, interview process, site visit, background checks, and a rigorous inspection by a VA interdisciplinary team. Veterans pay a monthly fee and receive three home cooked meals per day, assistance with daily living activities, laundry services, medication supervision, and coordination of appointments and transportation.

For more information on the CRC program, to make a referral, or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact the CRC Program Coordinator, Darryl Grosso, LICSW at 774-826-1428.