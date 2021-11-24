Photo: Flag display at VA Boston for Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2021. The flags on the left represent the number of women MST survivors at VA Boston; the flags on the right represent the number of male survivors.

For questions related to care for Military Sexual Trauma, you can contact the VA Boston MST Coordinators, who can meet with you over the phone, via VA Video Connect, or in person at the Jamaica Plain campus of the Boston VA.

Anne Banducci, Ph.D., 617-435-5956

Leslie Wright, Ph.D., 857-364-3611