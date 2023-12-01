Nutrition, food and dietary care

Inpatient services

Dietitians in the acute care setting provide nutrition assessments, education, and coordination of care across the continuum. They work closely with the healthcare team to ensure Veterans are nutritionally supported during their hospital stay. All dietitians are uniquely qualified to identify a patient’s nutrition problem, the cause and signs/symptoms and implement patient centered interventions to resolve problems. Nutrition assessment and education services are provided.

Outpatient services

Similarly to inpatient dietitians, outpatient dietitians help Veterans meet their health goals with nutrition assessment, education, counseling & coordination of care via a variety of modalities. They can assist you in a variety of ways such as with managing diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, or other chronic illnesses, or if you have digestive issues, cancer, or want to eat smarter and include foods that you enjoy into a healthy lifestyle.