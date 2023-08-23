Quit tobacco today
Break the tobacco habit and improve your health!
Why quit?
Save money!
Enjoy the health benefits:
- After 20 minutes, blood pressure and heart rate are lower
- After 12 hours, carbon monoxide level in your blood drops
- After 48 – 72 hours, carbon monoxide in your blood is gone, taste and smell return, and breathing may be easier
- After 1 – 3 months, heart attack risk is lower, breathing is better, blood flow has improved, walking might be easier, and smoker’s cough is gone
Treatment options
Counseling
- Weekly group meetings with virtual and hybrid 8-week sessions
Contact your Primary Care Team for a referral at 800-865-3384
|Group
|Time
|Group
|West Roxbury Virtual Group
|Time
|Monday, 1:00pm-2:00pm, 8-week course
|Group
|Brockton Virtual Group
|Time
|Wednesday, 2:00pm-3:00pm, 8-week course
|Group
|Plymouth Virtual or In-Person Group
|Time
|Friday, 1:30pm-2:30pm, 8-week course
Nicotine replacement
- Gum
- Lozenges
- Patch
- Inhaler
Medication
- Buproprion (Zyban, Wellbutrin)
- Variencline (Chantix)
Combination therapies
- Varenicline monotherapy OR combo with NRT
- Nicotine patch + Nicotine gum
- Nicotine patch + Nicotine lozenge
- Nicotine patch + Bupropion
- Nicotine gum + Bupropion
- Nicotine lozenge + Bupropion
Get started!
- Set a quit date
- Get support -- ask family, friends and coworkers
- Review past quit attempts -- what helped; what didn't?
- The day you plan to quit -- get rid of all tobacco products from your home, car or work (throw out cigarettes, ashtrays and lighters)