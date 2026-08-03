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Quit tobacco today

Break the tobacco habit and improve your health!

Why quit?

Save money! 

Enjoy the health benefits:

  • After 20 minutes, blood pressure and heart rate are lower
  • After 12 hours, carbon monoxide level in your blood drops
  • After 48 – 72 hours, carbon monoxide in your blood is gone, taste and smell return, and breathing may be easier
  • After 1 – 3 months, heart attack risk is lower, breathing is better, blood flow has improved, walking might be easier, and smoker’s cough is gone

Treatment options

Group classes

  • Weekly group meetings with virtual and hybrid 8-week sessions

  • Contact your Primary Care Team for a referral at

GroupTimeWest Roxbury Virtual GroupMonday, 1:00pm-2:00pm, 8-week courseBrockton Virtual GroupWednesday, 2:00pm-3:00pm, 8-week coursePlymouth Virtual or In-Person GroupFriday, 1:30pm-2:30pm, 8-week course

Nicotine replacement

  • Gum
  • Lozenges
  • Patch
  • Inhaler

Medication

  • Buproprion (Zyban, Wellbutrin)
  • Variencline (Chantix)

Combination therapies

  • Varenicline monotherapy OR combo with NRT
  • Nicotine patch + Nicotine gum
  • Nicotine patch + Nicotine lozenge
  • Nicotine patch + Bupropion
  • Nicotine gum + Bupropion
  • Nicotine lozenge + Bupropion

Get started!

  1. Set a quit date
  2. Get support  -- ask family, friends and coworkers
  3. Review past quit attempts -- what helped; what didn't?
  4. The day you plan to quit -- get rid of all tobacco products from your home, car or work (throw out cigarettes, ashtrays and lighters)

Additional resources

  • 24/7 advise and tips to help you stop smoking. Text “VET” to 47848 or click on the link.

  • Find resources to help you quit and send your care team a secure message.

  • Learn more about tobacco and your health, and how VA can help you quit.

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