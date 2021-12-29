 Skip to Content

Through Our Eyes - Women Veterans Experience

Welcome to Through Our Eyes - The Women Veterans Experience roadshow, part of the My Life, My Story program. The Through Our Eyes project started at the VA Sierra Nevada Healthcare System in Reno, Nev., and because of its great success, it was supported by the Veterans Health Administration Innovators Network for dissemination to additional VA sites, including the VA Boston HCS.

Here, you will find both photographs and stories of some of the women Veterans we serve at VA Boston, told in their own voice. They were part of a traveling exhibit that included stops in our VA Boston campuses and continued to travel through the community to highlight the experiences and accomplishments of the Veterans we serve. We are grateful for the generosity of the Veterans who have shared their stories.

Photo of Edna, Air Force Veteran.
Edna's story (PDF)
Photos of Eleanor, Marine Corps Veteran.
Eleanor's story (PDF)
Photos of Gabrielle, Navy Veteran.
Gabrielle's story (PDF)
Photos of Jay, Army Veteran.
Jay's story (PDF)
Photos of Micaila, Marine Corps Veteran.
Micaila's story (PDF)
Photos of Natalee, Air Force Veteran.
Natalee's story (PDF)
Photo of Patricia, Army Veteran.
Patricia's story (PDF)
Photo of Ramona, Army Veteran.
Ramona's story (PDF)
Photo of Rhonda, Army Veteran, in uniform.
Rhonda's story (PDF)
Photos of Robin, Air Force Veteran.
Robin's story (PDF)

Thank you to Dr. Adam Woolley for his talents as the project photographer and Dr. Chelsea Hawley for poster layout and design.

Please direct questions or comments to vhabhsmystory@va.gov or 617-981-9277.

