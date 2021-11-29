Research
Explore VA Boston's research initiatives with specialty programs in [List research here] . You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
The VA Boston Healthcare System has one of the largest and most active research programs in the VA. We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation.
Our research programs
We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all. The VA Boston Healthcare System is a member of the Conference of Boston Teaching Hospitals and is recognized as one of the largest contributors of research to its portfolio.
-
Addictions and alcoholism
-
Behavioral research
-
Neurotherapy of mental illness
-
Schizophrenia
-
Sleep disorders
-
Aging
-
Alcoholism
-
Aphasia
-
Blast exposure and traumatic brain injury (TBI)
-
Cardiovascular disease
-
Diabetes
-
Hemostasis
-
Hypertension
-
Infectious disease
-
Language and memory disorders
-
Neuroscience
-
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
-
Retinal prosthesis
-
Tissue engineering
-
Cardiology and cardiovascular diseases
-
Cardiothoracic surgery
-
Endocrinology
-
Gastrointestinal motility disorders
-
Gastrointestinal surgery
-
Genetics
-
Hematology
-
Multiple myeloma
-
Neurology and neuroscience
-
Orthopedic surgery
-
Rehabilitation
-
Spinal cord injuries
Clinical trials
You can find projects that are currently seeking volunteers, as well as contact information, at the clinical trials site.