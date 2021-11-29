Pilot Proposals / Trainees

Call for FY22 Pilot Research Proposals

Description:

The VA Rehabilitation Research & Development (RR&D) REAP at VA Boston Healthcare System is pleased to invite applications for the FY22 Pilot Research Award.

The Rehabilitation Promoting Prevention and Improved Resilience (REPPAIR) REAP promotes multidisciplinary research aimed at understanding the complex relationships between Mobility, the Mind (cognition/mood), and Motivation (long-term engagement) in Veterans. REPPAIR focuses on innovations in the development of personalized rehabilitative care treatments that optimize the functional status of Veterans. It emphasizes rehabilitation as preventative care.

The award will support novel investigation that advances the REPPAIR theme: “The 3 M’s Mobility, Mind, and Motivation” among older adults with or without chronic disease. The award is intended to support collection of preliminary data to prepare for future submission of a successful VA RR&D Career Development Award.

The award provides a maximum of $20,000. The scope of the project should generally allow for completion within a one-year time frame.

Funding decisions will be based on the proposal’s significance, innovation, relevance to the REPPAIR mission, and potential for future VA RR&D CDA funding.

Eligibility:

All faculty, postdoctoral fellows, students, and research staff in the VA Boston community who anticipate submission of a VA RR&D Career Development Award are invited to apply.

Application Instructions...