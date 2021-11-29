Rehabilitation Promoting Prevention and Improved Resilience (REPPAIR)
REPPAIR stands for “Rehabilitation Promoting Prevention and Improved Resilience.” REPPAIR is a research program funded by VA Rehabilitation Research & Development (RR&D). The goal of this program is to help redesign rehabilitative care so that it can help Veterans maintain their health and independence as they age. To do this, we focus on the 3 M’s, the Mind, Mobility and Motivation.
REPPAIR specifically focuses on optimizing cognition and mood (the Mind), optimizing physical functioning (Mobility), and optimizing long-term engagement in healthy behaviors (Motivation). REPPAIR includes separate research projects that focus on the 3 M’s among different groups of Veterans.
Become a REPPAIR Participant
REPPAIR seeks individuals who are:
- 50 years or older, and
- Have one of these health conditions of interest: COPD, PTSD, slow walking speed
To find out if you are eligible for one of our studies or if you would like further information about our studies, please contact:
Alex Eld
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4048
Email: alex.eld@va.gov
Li Chen
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-2522
Email: li.chen2@va.gov
Announcements
Congratulations to John Bernstein, PhD, who received RR&D’s VA Boston REAP Pilot Research Award!
Dr. Bernstein is a second-year postdoctoral fellow at the Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders at VA Boston. Dr. Bernstein received his PhD in clinical psychology from Louisiana State University and completed his predoctoral internship at the Minneapolis VA. He has published over thirty peer-reviewed manuscripts, many concerning the use of cognitive and psychiatric data to predict changes in individuals’ driving behaviors and other daily living activities. In addition to his research activities, John conducts evaluations at the VA’s neuropsychological assessment clinic. For the REAP pilot, he will study “Examination of Psychiatric and Cognitive Correlates of Veterans’ Sensor-Measured Driving Behaviors." The RR&D VA Boston REAP program, Rehabilitation Promoting Prevention and Improved Resilience (REPPAIR), focuses on the 3M’s -- mind, mobility and motivation -- to personalize rehabilitative interventions.
Our Team
Our team represents collaborators from a variety of research centers at VA Boston Healthcare System including the New England Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (NEGRECC), the National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (NCPTSD), Massachusetts Veterans Epidemiology Research and Information Center (MAVERIC), Center for Healthcare Organization and Implementation Research (CHOIR), and Neuroimaging Research for Veterans Center (NeRVe).
- Jonathan F. Bean, MD, MPH
Dr. Bean is the Director of the REPPAIR and is trained as a physician in the specialty of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He provides oversight and supervision of all REAP activities. He is also the Director of the NEGRECC.
- Marilyn Moy, MD, MSc
Dr. Moy is the Associate Director of REPPAIR. She is a clinical investigator and Staff Pulmonologist at VA Boston. She shares in the administrative, scientific, and budgetary leadership of REPPAIR. She leads the research training activities for REPPAIR. Dr. Moy is also the Medical Director of the VA Boston Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program.
- Erica Scioli, PhD
Dr. Scioli is a Clinical Research Psychologist and helps lead the behavioral assessment component of REPPAIR. She is a full-time researcher affiliated with the National Center for PTSD, Women’s Health Sciences Division (NCPTSD-WHSD).
The REPPAIR team is comprised of three operational cores that work closely to achieve the research aims:
- Leadership, Capacity, and Advancement Core (LCAC): This core provides day-to-day administrative leadership over all REPPAIR operations
- Scientific Discovery Core (SDC): This core develops and oversees all patient assessments focusing on the 3M’s.
- Data Management Core (DMC): This core oversees all data quality and control, including the REPPAIR data repository. They provide scientific support regarding research design and data analysis for REPPAIR sponsored research projects.
- Jane Driver, MD, MPH, SDC Core Director
Dr. Driver is a Geriatrician and Oncologist with expertise in developing care innovations for older patients. She also serves as the NEGRECC Associate Director for Clinical Care.
- Luc Djousse, MD, ScD, MPH, Core Director
Dr. Djousse is physician researcher with expertise in Epidemiology and data management. He also works within the Massachusetts Veterans Epidemiology Research and Information Center (MAVERIC).
- Li Chen, BA, Project Manager
Li has experience and expertise in research management. Li works closely with the PIs and Core Directors to execute REPPAIR.
- Alex Eld, Exercise Physiologist
Alex has experience and expertise in research among middle aged and older adults and works with the SDC core.
- Michael Esterman, PhD
Dr. Esterman is a cognitive neuroscience researcher who serves on the REPPAIR Steering Committee and supports the DMC. He is also a faculty member within the National Center for PTSD and NeRVe.
- Emma Fitzelle-Jones, MPH, Data Manager
Emma has experience and expertise in data management and works with the DMC core.
- David Gagnon, MD, PhD, MPH, Biostatistician
Dr. Gagnon is Research Professor of Biostatistics at the Boston University School of Health. He works closely with both Drs. Djousse and Ward within the DMC. He is also director of biostatistics in the division of Population Health and Data Science at MAVERIC.
- Rebekah Harris, DPT
Dr. Harris is a Physical Therapist with expertise in Geriatric care and research. She supports the SDC oversight of mobility-related assessments.
- Jennifer Moye, PhD
Dr. Moye is a Staff Psychologist with expertise in geriatric mental health and medical education. She assists with REPPAIR research training activities. She also serves as the Associate Director for Education and Evaluation of the NEGRECC.
- David Salat, PhD, Neuroimaging Lead
Dr. Salat is a Neuroimaging Researcher who directs the VA Boston Healthcare System Neuroimaging Research Center for Veterans (NeRVe). He serves as the Neuroimaging Lead for the SDC providing supervision with analysis and interpretation of neuroimaging data.
- Jennifer Sullivan, PhD
Dr. Sullivan serves on the REPPAIR Steering Committee. She is also a research faculty member within CHOIR.
- Rachel Ward, PhD, MPH, Epidemiologist/Analyst
Dr. Ward provides epidemiological, statistical and data management expertise to the DMC. She works within MAVERIC along with Dr. Gagnon and Dr. Djousse.
Research
All REPPAIR related research studies focus on the 3M’s:
- Mind - this includes measures that are part of a comprehensive neuro-cognitive and mood assessments as well as the assessment of neuroimaging.
- Mobility- this includes measures of physical functioning using performance-based, patient-reported, and accelerometry assessments.
- Motivation- this includes a comprehensive assessment of behavioral health factors linked to engagement with physical activity, rehabilitation, and social activities.
The REPPAIR data repository includes data from the following studies...
- The Live Long Walk Strong Rehabilitation Program
- Leveraging Technology to Address Access and Adherence to Conventional Hospital-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation in COPD
- Neurobiological Mediators of Self-Regulatory and Reward-Based Motivational Predictors of Exercise Maintenance in Chronic Pain and PTSD
- Defining Biotypes of PTSD with Resting-State Connectivity
- Neuroimaging and Neuropsychological Biomarkers of Vascular Risk Factors
- Barriers to CPAP use in Veterans with Comorbid PTSD and OSA
Resources
- Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
- Center for Healthcare Organization and Implementation Research (CHOIR)
- Massachusetts Veterans Epidemiology Research and Information Center (MAVERIC)
- National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (NCPTSD)
- Neuroimaging Research for Veterans Center (NeRVe)
Pilot Proposals / Trainees
Call for FY22 Pilot Research Proposals
Description:
The VA Rehabilitation Research & Development (RR&D) REAP at VA Boston Healthcare System is pleased to invite applications for the FY22 Pilot Research Award.
The Rehabilitation Promoting Prevention and Improved Resilience (REPPAIR) REAP promotes multidisciplinary research aimed at understanding the complex relationships between Mobility, the Mind (cognition/mood), and Motivation (long-term engagement) in Veterans. REPPAIR focuses on innovations in the development of personalized rehabilitative care treatments that optimize the functional status of Veterans. It emphasizes rehabilitation as preventative care.
The award will support novel investigation that advances the REPPAIR theme: “The 3 M’s Mobility, Mind, and Motivation” among older adults with or without chronic disease. The award is intended to support collection of preliminary data to prepare for future submission of a successful VA RR&D Career Development Award.
The award provides a maximum of $20,000. The scope of the project should generally allow for completion within a one-year time frame.
Funding decisions will be based on the proposal’s significance, innovation, relevance to the REPPAIR mission, and potential for future VA RR&D CDA funding.
Eligibility:
All faculty, postdoctoral fellows, students, and research staff in the VA Boston community who anticipate submission of a VA RR&D Career Development Award are invited to apply.
Application Instructions...
- Abstract of up to 350 words,
- 3-page proposal (Arial 11 font, 0.5" margins, single spaced) that includes: specific aim, hypothesis, research plan, innovation, relevance to REPPAIR theme, IRB status/plan if applicable, and potential for future VA RR&D CDA funding,
- Biosketch on the NIH template, and
- 1-year budget and budget justification.
- Please email your application as a single PDF to Li Chen at li.chen2@va.gov
- Application due date: July 5, 2021
- Notification on or before: September 1, 2021
- Earliest funding start date: October 1, 2021
Questions:
Please address all questions to Marilyn Moy, MD, MSc, Associate Director of the REPPAIR REAP, at marilyn.moy@va.gov.