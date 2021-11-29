The Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorders (TRACTS)

Research & Development National Center for TBI Research will ultimately help the VA develop more helpful treatments for returning Veterans. Our studies have been carefully designed to understand the complex changes in the brain, thinking, and psychological well-being that result from TBI and PTSD. These studies will lead to more understanding and better treatment options returning veterans with TBI and PTSD.

What makes TRACTS different?



Our staff come from all parts of the hospital (from mental health, neuropsychology, neuroscience, and medicine) and our only focus is the OEF/OIF Veteran population and their unique characteristics and experiences. Many returning Veterans report feeling more “understood” by our TRACTS research team, due to our proven dedication and respect for returning Veterans.



Become a TRACTS Participant



TRACTS seeks individuals who were in the OEF and/or OIF theaters of conflict. If you have been exposed to blasts, have experienced a mild traumatic brain injury, or have emotional difficulties and stress-related symptoms, you may be eligible to participate.

If you were deployed to OEF/OIF and would like to participate in research and “help us help you,” please consider enrolling in our research Center.



