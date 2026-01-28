What initially drew me to VA Boston Healthcare System was their innovative RN residency program which has now grown into an amazing 12 month Residency which is accredited by the CCNE. What has kept me at the VA was my immediate passion for caring for the veteran patient population, opportunities for growth as an RN which has led me from staff nurse on a medical oncology floor to overnight supervisor, Nurse Manager of a surgical unit and my current role as the Nurse Recruiter. I love my career at the VA along with my work-life balance which is extremely important to me at this stage in my life as I am raising our four young children. I enjoy my work in recruitment and retention immensely because it allows me to work with nursing staff from every discipline and helps me ensure our veterans are being served by the very best. I welcome your interest in nursing opportunities at VA Boston Healthcare System and am available to assist you in your career journey.