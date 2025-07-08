Prior to this appointment, Dr. Boyle assumed the duties as Acting Director of Quality Management in April 2024, having served as VA Boston's Deputy Director for QM starting in January 2024.

Dr. Boyle began her career on Ellison 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital in 2000 after completing her initial registered nurse training from Lehigh Carbon Community College in Pennsylvania, where she is originally from. Dr. Boyle completed both a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing Administration and Informatics from Northeastern University in 2009, and a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from Simmons University in 2020. She has held roles as staff nurse, charge nurse, nurse educator, instructor, faculty, manager and director.

Dr. Boyle shifted into quality while at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, where she was director for patient safety and infection control. From there, she became a director for quality, safety and education at Rhode Island Hospital. She is also faculty at University of Massachusetts Boston for the accelerated BSN program.

Dr. Boyle has had a variety of professional publications, and has been elected both locally and nationally to serve in leadership roles for the professional Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses, which is the specialty she is certified in for nursing as a Certified Nurse in the Operating Room (CNOR). Until recently she stayed clinically active as a per diem nurse in the OR at Boston Children's.