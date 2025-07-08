Since joining VA Boston, Ms. Pierson has led with distinction, advancing data-informed innovations and systemwide improvements. She is recognized for her agile leadership in times of crisis and her unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, Veteran-centered care. A champion of both accountability and employee engagement, Ms. Pierson is deeply invested in fostering a culture of excellence and camaraderie across the organization.



Prior to her role in Boston, Ms. Pierson served as Assistant Director for Operations at the VA Providence Healthcare System, beginning in October 2019. She previously held multiple leadership roles at VA Providence, including Director of Quality Management, Group Practice Manager, and Health Systems Specialist to the Chief of Staff. Ms. Pierson began her VA career in 2002 as a clinical laboratory scientist in the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service. She advanced to supervisory positions in hematology and core laboratory operations, overseeing quality and performance for more than 1.5 million diagnostic tests annually.



Ms. Pierson holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and a Master of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science and Management, both from Salve Regina University in collaboration with Brown University School of Medicine. She is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt candidate, bringing a strong focus on process improvement and operational excellence to her leadership.