Confined Space Information - BK-03-B004A-PRCS

Confined space information
Space ID BK-03-B004A-PRCS
BK-03-B004A-PRCS Mechanical Space; entry into sub basement. Located in Pharmacy Storage Room; Open Space Entry, with vertical ladder
Possible Low O2 level, Flammable and/or combustible gases, H2S
None noted to date
Pipe arrangements may trap entrant
None at this time
Photo of confined space BK-03-B004A-PRCS, mechanical space; entry into sub basement. Located in Pharmacy storage room; open space entry with vertical ladder.

Last updated: