Confined Space Information - BK-03-B004A-PRCS
Mechanical space; entry into sub basement. Located in Pharmacy storage room; open space entry with vertical ladder.
|Space ID
|BK-03-B004A-PRCS
|Space ID
|Space Description
|BK-03-B004A-PRCS
|Mechanical Space; entry into sub basement. Located in Pharmacy Storage Room; Open Space Entry, with vertical ladder
|Space ID
|Potential Atmosphere Hazards
|BK-03-B004A-PRCS
|Possible Low O2 level, Flammable and/or combustible gases, H2S
|Space ID
|Alternative Procedures Used
|BK-03-B004A-PRCS
|None noted to date
|Space ID
|Engulfment/Entrapment Hazards
|BK-03-B004A-PRCS
|Pipe arrangements may trap entrant
|Space ID
|Notes
|BK-03-B004A-PRCS
|None at this time