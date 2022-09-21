 Skip to Content
Confined Space Information - BK-23-001-PRCS

Crawl Space Entry, top level of basement, located right hand wall going down stairway.

Space ID

BK-23-001-PRCS

Space Description

Potential Atmosphere Hazards

Possible low O2 level, flammable and/or combustible gases, H2S

Alternative Procedures Used

None noted to date.

Engulfment/Entrapment Hazards

N/A

Other Hazards Identified

Slip/trip hazards; poor light; hot environment; low clearance in areas; asbestos and/or ACM; fiberglass

Pictures of Entrance

Photo of BK-23-001-PRCS, Crawl Space Entry, top level of basement, located right hand wall going down stairway.

