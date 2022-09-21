Confined Space Information - BK-23-002-PRCS
Space ID
BK-23-002-PRCS
Space Description
Crawl Space Entry, top level of basement, located opposite wall going down stairway, left-hand corner.
Potential Atmosphere Hazards
Possible low O2 level, flammable and/or combustible gases, H2S.
Alternative Procedures Used
None noted to date.
Engulfment/Entrapment Hazards
N/A
Other Hazards Identified
Slip/trip hazards; poor light; hot environment; low clearance in areas; asbestos and/or ACM; fiberglass.
Pictures of Entrance