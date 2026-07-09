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Faculty Development

Faculty development information and resources.

Contacts

David Topor, PhD, MS-HPEd

Psychologist; Associate Chief of Staff for Education (ACOS-E)

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Email: david.topor@va.gov

Madeline Boduch, MPH

Health Systems Specialist, ACOS-E

VA Boston health care

Phone:

Email: Madeline.Boduch@va.gov

Faculty development

First Friday faculty development presentation series

First Friday of the month; 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To be added to the announcement distribution emails, please email: David.Topor@va.gov

2025-2026 Faculty Development presentations
2024-2025 Schedule; 12:00PM Eastern
2024 faculty development presentations
2023 Faculty Development videos
2022 Faculty Presentation Videos
2021 Faculty Presentation Videos
2020 Faculty Presentation Videos
2019 Faculty Presentation Videos
2018 Faculty Presentation Videos
2017 Faculty Presentation Videos
2016 Faculty Presentation Videos
2015 and prior Faculty Presentation Videos
The Veteran Educator

The Veteran Educator

Have you ever wondered what strategies experienced educators use to teach? How they became leaders in education? Why they love teaching at the VA?

We discuss these issues and much more on our new podcast, The Veteran Educator!

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-veteran-educator

This podcast is geared towards VA health professions educators but is relevant for every mentor, teacher, and learner. Hear from leading educators at the VA, OAA, Harvard University, and other academic affiliates as they provide professional and career advice for the healthcare professional education community.

The podcast can be downloaded from most podcast streaming services—including Apple, Google, and Spotify—or you can listen directly from the website on your phone or computer. (Thank you EES!) https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-veteran-educator

Please spread the word about our podcast to other educators and learners inside and outside of VA. We are excited to promote the rich educational environment at the VA, provide professional development pearls for our educators, and share useful tips to our learners from all health professions!

Linking Education Across Residency-training Networks - LEARN - Curriculum

A curriculum meant to provide a broad overview of educational theory and principles, ways to integrate these principles into your teaching, and strategies for personal and professional development. These activities are meant to be used in conjunction with coaching sessions, which will allow for the development of additional learning activities that are tailored to specific learning needs and goals.

VA Boston Healthcare System (VABHS) Excellence in Education Award:

 

Award criteria are based, in part, on the VA David M. Worthen Award for Career Achievement in Educational Excellence award criteria.

 

The VABHS Excellence in Education Award is given annually to a VABHS employee from any health care profession who has made significant contributions to education and training at VABHS. 

 

A nominee must be employed at least 5/8-time in VABHS as of the application closing date.   

 

When the contribution is a collaborative effort of two or more individuals, then all relevant individuals may be nominated as a team.

 

Previous nominees are encouraged to reapply. Updated nomination packages are required for previous nominees.

 

Prior winners of the VABHS Excellence in Education Award, the VISN 1 Educator Award, or the David M. Worthen Award for Career Achievement in Educational Excellence are not eligible.

 

These materials should be submitted as part of the nomination package:

a. A current curriculum vitae, resume, or other summary of education and pertinent work history.

 

b. 3 letters of support (each no longer than 2 pages) that specifically comment on the nominee's contributions to the educational mission of VABHS. Up to 3 additional letters (total of 6) may be submitted.

 

c. Description of significant achievements that have enhanced educational programs within VABHS, such as leadership on national taskforces, accreditation bodies, or educational organizations; publications combining education, learning, and healthcare; or implementation of educational innovations that influenced other programs over time.

Note that the award may be given to exceptional teachers if (1) their teaching is outstanding as recognized by trainees, peers, and supervisors, (2) the effects of their teaching reaches beyond their individual clinical service, and (3) their commitment to teaching has been amply demonstrated.

 

The submission must address each of the following categories (NOTE: The nomination will be rejected if any other format is used).

(1) Statement of Goal or Problem Addressed by the Contribution.
(2) Summary of the Contribution.
(3) Process or Method of Accomplishment.
(4) Description of the measurement of the education improvement due to this contribution.

 

Nominations will be evaluated on these criteria:

a. Significance of the educational endeavor (such as publication or presentation at regional/national/international conferences, or other testament as to the value of the teaching).

b. Contribution to VABHS's educational mission.

c. Extent to which the contribution strengthens existing, or encourages new, beneficial relationships between several clinical services and/or VHA and other educational organizations.

d. Originality, creativity, and innovation of the achievement.

e. Potential for transferability to other clinical services, other medical centers, other VISNs and other learning organizations.

f. Nature and extent of tangible and intangible benefits of educational achievements.

g. Complexity of the subject(s) addressed by the achievement.

 

The completed nomination package must be submitted to the VABHS ACOS-E Office by November 15th of each year.  

Submit nomination materials to David Topor (David.Topor@va.gov). 

 

Award Winners:

2017: Dr. John Renner

2018: Dr. Jenny Moye

2019: Dr. Laura Grande

2020: Dr. Tony Breu

2021: Dr. Andrea Schwartz

2022: Dr. Amy Hill

2023: Dr. Susan Nathan

2024: Dr. Marcus Ruopp

 

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