Faculty development information and resources.
Contacts
Andrew Budson MD
Associate Chief of Staff for Education
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6184
Email: andrew.budson@va.gov
David Topor Ph.D., MS-HPEd.
Psychologist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 774-826-1010
Email: david.topor@va.gov
Thomas Fohr MAS, BS
ACOS-E, Training Specialist
VA Boston health care
Phone: 603-846-8040
Email: Thomas.Fohr@va.gov
Faculty development
First Friday faculty development presentation series
First Friday of the month; 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To be added to the announcement distribution emails, please email: David.Topor@va.gov
- November 5, 2021, Susan Nathan, MD; Megan Gatley, PhD, OTD, OTR; Jay McLaren, OTR New England Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
- December 3, 2021, Anthony Breu, MD, VA Boston Healthcare System
- January 7, 2022, Morgan Soffler, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- February 4, 2022, Wendy Ward, Ph.D., University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- March 4, 2022, Andrea Schwartz, MD, VA Boston Healthcare System
- April 1, 2022 Holly Gooding, MD, Emory University School of Medicine
- May 6, 2022, Julia Caton, MD, Stanford University
Linking Education Across Residency-training Networks - LEARN - Curriculum
A curriculum meant to provide a broad overview of educational theory and principles, ways to integrate these principles into your teaching, and strategies for personal and professional development. These activities are meant to be used in conjunction with coaching sessions, which will allow for the development of additional learning activities that are tailored to specific learning needs and goals.