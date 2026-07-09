Faculty development

The Veteran Educator

Have you ever wondered what strategies experienced educators use to teach? How they became leaders in education? Why they love teaching at the VA?

We discuss these issues and much more on our new podcast, The Veteran Educator!

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-veteran-educator

This podcast is geared towards VA health professions educators but is relevant for every mentor, teacher, and learner. Hear from leading educators at the VA, OAA, Harvard University, and other academic affiliates as they provide professional and career advice for the healthcare professional education community.

The podcast can be downloaded from most podcast streaming services—including Apple, Google, and Spotify—or you can listen directly from the website on your phone or computer. (Thank you EES!) https://www.spreaker.com/show/the-veteran-educator

Please spread the word about our podcast to other educators and learners inside and outside of VA. We are excited to promote the rich educational environment at the VA, provide professional development pearls for our educators, and share useful tips to our learners from all health professions!