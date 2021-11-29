 Skip to Content

Faculty Development

Contacts

Andrew Budson MD

Associate Chief of Staff for Education

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-6184

Email: andrew.budson@va.gov

David Topor Ph.D., MS-HPEd.

Psychologist

VA Boston health care

Phone: 774-826-1010

Email: david.topor@va.gov

Thomas Fohr MAS, BS

ACOS-E, Training Specialist

VA Boston health care

Phone: 603-846-8040

Email: Thomas.Fohr@va.gov

Faculty development

First Friday faculty development presentation series

First Friday of the month; 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  To be added to the announcement distribution emails, please email: David.Topor@va.gov

  • November 5, 2021, Susan Nathan, MD; Megan Gatley, PhD, OTD, OTR; Jay McLaren, OTR New England Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
  • December 3, 2021, Anthony Breu, MD, VA Boston Healthcare System
  • January 7, 2022, Morgan Soffler, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • February 4, 2022, Wendy Ward, Ph.D., University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
  • March 4, 2022, Andrea Schwartz, MD, VA Boston Healthcare System
  • April 1, 2022 Holly Gooding, MD, Emory University School of Medicine
  • May 6, 2022, Julia Caton, MD, Stanford University

Linking Education Across Residency-training Networks - LEARN - Curriculum

A curriculum meant to provide a broad overview of educational theory and principles, ways to integrate these principles into your teaching, and strategies for personal and professional development. These activities are meant to be used in conjunction with coaching sessions, which will allow for the development of additional learning activities that are tailored to specific learning needs and goals.

Click here for the LEARN curriculum (PDF)
