Additional Resources
Other resources that may be beneficial in the execution of your educational duties.
COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page
In response to increased cases of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant, and resulting additional demands on staff, the VA Boston Healthcare System has implemented the following safety precautions:
We understand the increased need for testing at this time, and we now offer COVID-19 testing on demand for Veterans enrolled in VA health care - click here for locations and times.
Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with this effort to protect our patients and coworkers.
Other resources that may be beneficial in the execution of your educational duties.