VA Boston Neurology Lecture Series

Boston VA Neurology Lecture Series Mondays @Noon Eastern showcases a variety of specialized lectures led by VA neurology and non-neurology faculty as well as non-VA guest speakers, covering important topics relating to the field of Neurology. The goal of this educational series is to improve our clinical practices by sharing neurological knowledge and expertise across services, promoting teamwork, and maximize patient outcomes utilizing evidence base approach. Within this innovated series, our department is also proud to host invited speakers and grand-rounds lectures that address major topics in neurology and latest clinical research for continued medical education and professional development.

Audience: The target audience includes physicians including general and subspecialty neurologists, neurology nurse practitioners as well as neurology and psychiatry trainees.

Recurring on Monday (except 1st Monday of each month) from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (ET) during the academic year (September – June).

Modality: Webinar

To join our VISN1 Neuro Teams page (to access video recordings) or to be added to our email-list, please feel free to reach out: Orly.Moshe-Lilie@va.gov.