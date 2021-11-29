 Skip to Content

Grand Rounds

Medical education and inpatient care presentations regarding medical conditions and treatments.

Medical Grand Rounds

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Email to get on Grand Rounds email listserv: Raenelle Francis (Raenelle.francis@va.gov)

Email with questions or requests for grand rounds speakers / topics: Rahul Ganatra (rahul.gantara2@va.gov)

  • Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Pulmonary – Rebecca Stern (HSPH)
  • Wednesday, November 24, 2021, ID
  • Wednesday, December 8, 2021, GEC – Andrea Schwartz (VA)
  • Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Cardiology
  • Wednesday, December 22, 2021, MGRAC
  • Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Cancelled
  • Wednesday, January 12, 2022, GI
  • Wednesday, January 19, 2022, MGRAC
  • Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Rheumatology
  • Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Renal
  • Wednesday, February 16, 2022, MGRAC
  • Wednesday, February 23, 2022, ID
  • Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Cardiology
  • Wednesday, March 16, 2022, MGRAC
  • Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Heme/Onc
  • Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Geri/Pal
  • Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Rheumatology
  • Wednesday, April 20, 2022, MGRAC
  • Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Endocrinology
  • Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Pulmonary – Marilyn Moy (VA)
  • Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Primary Care
  • Wednesday, May 25, 2022, MGRAC
  • Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Summer Break
  • Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Summer Break
  • Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Summer Break
  • Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Summer Break

Mental Health Grand Rounds

Wednesdays, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To be added to the Grand Rounds announcement email distribution list, please email: David.Topor@va.gov

  • November 10, 2021, Anthony Weiss, MD, MBA, MSc, Chief Medical Officer, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
  • December 8, 2021, Nassir Ghaemi, MD, MPH, Professor of Psychiatry, Tufts University School of Medicine
  • January 12, 2022, Michelle Bovin, PhD, VA Boston Healthcare System, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine
  • January 26, 2022, Jeffrey Rediger, MD, MDiv, Medical Director of McLean SouthEast Adult Psychiatry Program, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
  • February 9, 2022, Katherine Iverson, PhD, Clinical Research Psychologist in the Women’s Health Sciences, Division of the National Center for PTSD, VA Boston Healthcare System, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine
  • February 23, 2022, David Mischoulon, MD, PhD, Director of the Depression Clinical and Research Program (DCRP), Massachusetts General Hospital, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
  • March 9, 2022, TBD
  • March 23, 2022, Paulo Lizano, MD, PhD, Division Chief of Translational Neuroscience, Beth Israel Deaconess, Medical Center, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
  • April 13, 2022, TBD
  • April 27, 2022, TBD
  • May 11, 2022, Sharmin Ghaznavi, MD, PhD, Associate Director and Director of Cognitive Neuroscience, Center for the Neuroscience of Psychedelics, Massachusetts General Hospital, Instructor in Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
  • May 25, 2022, Harvard South Shore l Visiting Professorship, TBD
  • June 8, 2022 Francis Lu, MD, Luke and Grace Kim Endowed Professor in Cultural Psychiatry, Director of Cultural Psychiatry, Associate Chair for Medical Student Education, UC Davis Health System
  • June 22, 2022, Eric Meyers, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Neurosciences, Uniformed Services University (USUHS), Clinical Module Director for Neuroscience at Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, Attending Psychiatrist on the Consultation-Liaison Service, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Surgical Service Grand Rounds

Fridays, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

 Contact: Gentian.Kristo@va.gov

  • Nov. 19, 2021, Dr. Wesley Ely, Vanderbilt University, ICU delirium
  • Nov. 26, 2021, Dr. Donald Hess, Boston Medical Center, Experiences of a program director during COVID
  • Dec. 3, 2021, Dr. Dawn Coleman, University of Michigan, Forward Care of the Combat Casualty, and Each Other
  • Dec. 17, 2021, Dr. Zara Cooper, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Palliative Care as Part of the Quality Equation in Surgery
  • Jan. 7, 2022, Dr. Reza Askari, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
  • Jan. 21, Dr. Luise Pernar, Boston Medical Center, TBD
  • Jan. 28, Dr. Saseem Poudel, Hokkaido University, Japan, Resident Education in Japan
  • Feb. 4, Dr. Aundrea Oliver, East Carolina University, TBD
  • Feb. 18, Dr. Tsuyoshi Kaneko, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Transcatheter valve interventions
  • Feb. 25, Dr. Gabriel Brat, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Circular improvement methods for optimizing discharge opioid prescribing
  • March 4, Dr. Adam Schaffer, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
  • March 18, Dr. Niloo Edwards, Boston Medical Center, TBD
  • March 25, Dr. Hassan Khalil, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
  • April 15, Dr. Simon Talbot, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
  • April 29, Dr. Nancy Cho, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
  • May 6, Dr. David McAneny, Boston Medical Center, TBD
  • June 3, Dr. Andres Schanzer, University of Massachusetts, TBD

Psychology Diversity Equity and Inclusion Education Series

