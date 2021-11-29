Grand Rounds
Medical education and inpatient care presentations regarding medical conditions and treatments.
Medical Grand Rounds
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
- Wednesday, November 17, 2021, Pulmonary – Rebecca Stern (HSPH)
- Wednesday, November 24, 2021, ID
- Wednesday, December 8, 2021, GEC – Andrea Schwartz (VA)
- Wednesday, December 15, 2021, Cardiology
- Wednesday, December 22, 2021, MGRAC
- Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Cancelled
- Wednesday, January 12, 2022, GI
- Wednesday, January 19, 2022, MGRAC
- Wednesday, January 26, 2022, Rheumatology
- Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Renal
- Wednesday, February 16, 2022, MGRAC
- Wednesday, February 23, 2022, ID
- Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Cardiology
- Wednesday, March 16, 2022, MGRAC
- Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Heme/Onc
- Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Geri/Pal
- Wednesday, April 13, 2022, Rheumatology
- Wednesday, April 20, 2022, MGRAC
- Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Endocrinology
- Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Pulmonary – Marilyn Moy (VA)
- Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Primary Care
- Wednesday, May 25, 2022, MGRAC
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Summer Break
- Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Summer Break
- Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Summer Break
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Summer Break
Mental Health Grand Rounds
Wednesdays, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
- November 10, 2021, Anthony Weiss, MD, MBA, MSc, Chief Medical Officer, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
- December 8, 2021, Nassir Ghaemi, MD, MPH, Professor of Psychiatry, Tufts University School of Medicine
- January 12, 2022, Michelle Bovin, PhD, VA Boston Healthcare System, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine
- January 26, 2022, Jeffrey Rediger, MD, MDiv, Medical Director of McLean SouthEast Adult Psychiatry Program, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
- February 9, 2022, Katherine Iverson, PhD, Clinical Research Psychologist in the Women’s Health Sciences, Division of the National Center for PTSD, VA Boston Healthcare System, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Boston University School of Medicine
- February 23, 2022, David Mischoulon, MD, PhD, Director of the Depression Clinical and Research Program (DCRP), Massachusetts General Hospital, Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
- March 9, 2022, TBD
- March 23, 2022, Paulo Lizano, MD, PhD, Division Chief of Translational Neuroscience, Beth Israel Deaconess, Medical Center, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
- April 13, 2022, TBD
- April 27, 2022, TBD
- May 11, 2022, Sharmin Ghaznavi, MD, PhD, Associate Director and Director of Cognitive Neuroscience, Center for the Neuroscience of Psychedelics, Massachusetts General Hospital, Instructor in Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School
- May 25, 2022, Harvard South Shore l Visiting Professorship, TBD
- June 8, 2022 Francis Lu, MD, Luke and Grace Kim Endowed Professor in Cultural Psychiatry, Director of Cultural Psychiatry, Associate Chair for Medical Student Education, UC Davis Health System
- June 22, 2022, Eric Meyers, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Neurosciences, Uniformed Services University (USUHS), Clinical Module Director for Neuroscience at Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress, Attending Psychiatrist on the Consultation-Liaison Service, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- June 23, 2021, Optimism and Lifespan Health
-
May 26, 2021, Predictors of Successful Treatment with Buprenorphine: The Role of Life Goals
-
May 12, 2021, Implications of Cannabis Use in Geriatric Patients
-
March 10, 2021, Moving Toward a Culture of Inclusive Excellence
-
February 24, 2021, QTc Prolongation, ECG Interpretation and Psychotropic Medications: Essentials for the Practicing Psychiatrist
-
-
-
January 13, 2021, Bringing our Veterans Home: A transdiagnostic skills-based workshop to treat clinical comorbidity in Post-9/11 Veterans
Surgical Service Grand Rounds
Fridays, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
- Nov. 19, 2021, Dr. Wesley Ely, Vanderbilt University, ICU delirium
- Nov. 26, 2021, Dr. Donald Hess, Boston Medical Center, Experiences of a program director during COVID
- Dec. 3, 2021, Dr. Dawn Coleman, University of Michigan, Forward Care of the Combat Casualty, and Each Other
- Dec. 17, 2021, Dr. Zara Cooper, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Palliative Care as Part of the Quality Equation in Surgery
- Jan. 7, 2022, Dr. Reza Askari, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- Jan. 21, Dr. Luise Pernar, Boston Medical Center, TBD
- Jan. 28, Dr. Saseem Poudel, Hokkaido University, Japan, Resident Education in Japan
- Feb. 4, Dr. Aundrea Oliver, East Carolina University, TBD
- Feb. 18, Dr. Tsuyoshi Kaneko, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Transcatheter valve interventions
- Feb. 25, Dr. Gabriel Brat, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Circular improvement methods for optimizing discharge opioid prescribing
- March 4, Dr. Adam Schaffer, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- March 18, Dr. Niloo Edwards, Boston Medical Center, TBD
- March 25, Dr. Hassan Khalil, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- April 15, Dr. Simon Talbot, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- April 29, Dr. Nancy Cho, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- May 6, Dr. David McAneny, Boston Medical Center, TBD
- June 3, Dr. Andres Schanzer, University of Massachusetts, TBD
- January 22, 2021, Neuro-Oncology Care in the VA Healthcare System
- December 04, 2020, Optimizing Lung Cancer Care
- November 20, 2020, Think Like a Surgeon, Train Like an Athlete: The Why and How of Surgical Ergonomics
- November 6, 2020, It's Time to Talk about Physician Finance
- October 23, 2020, My Journey with the COVID 19 Incident Management Team
- October 16, 2020, The Problem with Incidentalomas: Assessment of the Problem and Designing the Ideal System
- October 2, 2020, US Navy Medical Response Team (NMST) NYC Covid-19 Crisis Support Mission