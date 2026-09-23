Grand Rounds
Medical education and inpatient care presentations regarding medical conditions and treatments.
Medical Grand Rounds
12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Email to get on Grand Rounds email listserv: Nicole Cieri (Nicole.Cieri@va.gov)
Email with questions or requests for grand rounds speakers / topics: Rahul Ganatra (rahul.ganatra2@va.gov)
Schedule
- Coming Soon
Presentation Videos
- Coming soon.
Mental Health Grand Rounds
Wednesdays, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
To be added to the Grand Rounds announcement email distribution list, please email: David.Topor@va.gov
Presentation Videos
- June 12, 2024: Psychiatric management of Borderline Personality Disorder
- May 22, 2024: Can We Provide High Quality Mental Health Care by Video or Phone? Lessons Learned During COVID-19
- May 8, 2024: Mindfulness-Based Interventions for Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
- April 10, 2024: The Intersection of Violence, Racism and Neighborhoods on Child Mental Health
- March 27, 2024: Casual Mapping of Psychiatric Symptoms onto Human Brain Circuits
- March 6, 2024: My Life, My Story: Putting the person above the problem
- February 28, 2024: Coping with loss: Caring for patients, colleagues, and ourselves in the wake of a suicide
- February 7, 2024: Addressing trauma and complex trauma among women Veterans
- January 24, 2024: Cultural humility in psychiatry education: Practice opportunities and challenges
- November 29, 2023:DBT via telehealth
- June 14, 2023: Adjusting to the new normal in medical education
- May 24, 2023: Fining your voice through writing in Medicine
- April 26, 2023: Mental health aspects of perinatal loss
- April 12, 2023: Culturally responsive mental health services for Veterans
- February 22, 2023: Depression as a whole-body disorder
- February 8, 2023: Trauma-informed clinical care
- January 25, 2023: Understanding Thalamic Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Physiology to Improve sleep Medicines
- January 11, 2023: Moral Injury: A call for social psychiatrists
- December 14, 2022: Everyone Else Is Doing It: Normative Beliefs About Alcohol Use and Implications for Intervention
- November 9, 2022: Inspirations and insights gained from participating in the 2022 Revision of the VA Practice Guidelines for Bipolar Disorder
- October 12, 2022: Insights into Neural Dynamics in Schizophrenia from Electroencephalography (EEG)
- June 8, 2022: Outline for Cultural Formulation and the Cultural Formulation Interview: Tools for Culturally/Structurally Competent Care
- May 25, 2022: "If I could turn back time..." Prenatal origins of mental illness and implications for prevention
- May 11, 2022: Psychedelics and Their Therapeutic Potential in Veterans and Service Members
- April 27, 2022: So, you want to be a leader. What next?
- April 13, 2022: Employee Whole Health: Key Strategies for Clinician Well-Being to Maximize Professional Fulfillment
- March 23, 2022: Seeing Through Psychosis: Clinical Implications of Visual System Impairment
- March 9, 2022: Electroconvulsive Therapy: Giving Great Medicine a Better Name
- February 23, 2022: Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Treatment of Mood Disorders
- February 16, 2022: Why Use Twitter?
- February 9, 2022: Research and Best Clinical Practices for Addressing Intimate Partner Violence among Women Veterans
- January 26, 2022: A Medicine of Grounded Hope and Possibility: Stories and Science
- January 12, 2022: PTSD Assessment: What, How, When, and Why
2021 Presentation Videos
- December 8, 2021: A First Rate Madness: Mood and Leadership
- November 10, 2021: Three Lessons from Thomas Szasz
- September 8, 2021: Sex and Gender in Psychiatry: From the Opioid Crisis to PTSD
- June 23, 2021, Optimism and Lifespan Health
- May 26, 2021, Predictors of Successful Treatment with Buprenorphine: The Role of Life Goals
- May 12, 2021, Implications of Cannabis Use in Geriatric Patients
- March 10, 2021, Moving Toward a Culture of Inclusive Excellence
- February 24, 2021, QTc Prolongation, ECG Interpretation and Psychotropic Medications: Essentials for the Practicing Psychiatrist
- February 10, 2021, Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation for PTSD
- January 27, 2021, Adolescent Substance Use
- January 13, 2021, Bringing our Veterans Home: A transdiagnostic skills-based workshop to treat clinical comorbidity in Post-9/11 Veterans
2020 Presentation Videos
- October 28, 2020: Telemental Health within VA: an implementation science perspective
- September 23, 2020: Perceptual and Memory Contributions to Developmental Prosopagnosia
- September 09, 2020: Philosophy, Psychiatry, and Neuroscience: Three Approaches to the Mind
- June 10, 2020: Opioid Use Disorder in Military Veterans: Treatment Efficacy and Comorbidities
- May 27, 2020: Tuning Cortical Excitatory/Inhibitory Balance for Translational Modeling of Psychiatric Disorders
- April 22, 2020: A Social Psychiatry Manifesto
- April 08, 2020: Memory Systems in Dementia
- March 25, 2020: Disaster Psychiatry and Behavioral Health
- March 11, 2020: Sex Differences in the Brain: Impact on Sex Differences in Disorders of Brain and Heart
- February 26, 2020: Outcomes in First Episode Specialty Care: Improving Prediction and Targeted Intervention
- February 12, 2020: Attending to Wellness: Strategies to Mitigate Burnout Among Mental Health Staff and Trainees
- January 29, 2020: Diet and Lifestyle Approaches
- January 08, 2020: When the Pain Really is in Your Head
2019 Presentation Videos
- December 11, 2019: Cognitive Behavioral Treatment for Insomnia
- November 13, 2019: From the Battlefield to the Homefront
- October 23, 2019: The Interaction of Physical and Mental Health in Later Life
- September 25, 2019; “Gone to Pot?” The Complex Relationships between Cannabis, Cannabinoids and Psychosis
Surgical Service Grand Rounds
Fridays, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Contact: Gentian.Kristo@va.gov
2021-2022 Schedule
- Jan. 7, 2022, Dr. Reza Askari, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- Jan. 21, Dr. Luise Pernar, Boston Medical Center, TBD
- Jan. 28, Dr. Saseem Poudel, Hokkaido University, Japan, Resident Education in Japan
- Feb. 4, Dr. Aundrea Oliver, East Carolina University, TBD
- Feb. 18, Dr. Tsuyoshi Kaneko, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Transcatheter valve interventions
- Feb. 25, Dr. Gabriel Brat, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Circular improvement methods for optimizing discharge opioid prescribing
- March 4, Dr. Adam Schaffer, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- March 18, Dr. Niloo Edwards, Boston Medical Center, TBD
- March 25, Dr. Hassan Khalil, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- April 15, Dr. Simon Talbot, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- April 29, Dr. Nancy Cho, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, TBD
- May 6, Dr. David McAneny, Boston Medical Center, TBD
- June 3, Dr. Andres Schanzer, University of Massachusetts, TBD
2020 - 2021 Presentations
- January 22, 2021, Neuro-Oncology Care in the VA Healthcare System
- December 04, 2020, Optimizing Lung Cancer Care
- November 20, 2020, Think Like a Surgeon, Train Like an Athlete: The Why and How of Surgical Ergonomics
- November 6, 2020, It's Time to Talk about Physician Finance
- October 23, 2020, My Journey with the COVID 19 Incident Management Team
- October 16, 2020, The Problem with Incidentalomas: Assessment of the Problem and Designing the Ideal System
- October 2, 2020, US Navy Medical Response Team (NMST) NYC Covid-19 Crisis Support Mission
VA Boston Optometry/Neurosurgery Case Collaboration
Brief Description:
This interactive case series showcases various patients co-managed by neurosurgery and optometry within the VA Boston Healthcare System. Focus is on clinical presentation, diagnosis, and management considerations. Key goals of the case series include creating opportunity to share expertise across services and promoting inter-departmental teamwork and learning to maximize patient outcomes. The lectures are now approved for continuing education credit (both COPE and ACCME). Attendees should register ahead of time in order to secure CE credit.
For more information, please email: joseph.kane@va.gov.
2024-present recordings
8/7/2025
*All from 3-4 PM, Eastern Standard Time via Microsoft Teams
2022-2023 Recorded Presentations
- May 19, 2022: Identification and Management of Central Nervous System (CNS) and Retinal Hemangioblastoma
- Mar 17, 2022: Palsy in a Patient with Multiple Malignancies
- Jan 20, 2022: Managing the Puzzling Predicament of Pituitary Apoplexy
- August 4, 2022: Management of Neurovascular Compressive Disorders
- October 6, 2022: Case discussion
- November 17, 2022: Case discussion
- January 19, 2023: Case discussion
- March 16, 2023: Case discussion
- May 18, 2023: Case discussion
- August 3, 2023: Case discussion
- October 5, 2023: Case discussion
- November 16, 2023: Case discussion
VA Boston Neurology Lecture Series
Boston VA Neurology Lecture Series Mondays @Noon Eastern showcases a variety of specialized lectures led by VA neurology and non-neurology faculty as well as non-VA guest speakers, covering important topics relating to the field of Neurology. The goal of this educational series is to improve our clinical practices by sharing neurological knowledge and expertise across services, promoting teamwork, and maximize patient outcomes utilizing evidence base approach. Within this innovated series, our department is also proud to host invited speakers and grand-rounds lectures that address major topics in neurology and latest clinical research for continued medical education and professional development.
Audience: The target audience includes physicians including general and subspecialty neurologists, neurology nurse practitioners as well as neurology and psychiatry trainees.
Recurring on Monday (except 1st Monday of each month) from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. (ET) during the academic year (September – June).
Modality: Webinar
To join our VISN1 Neuro Teams page (to access video recordings) or to be added to our email-list, please feel free to reach out: Orly.Moshe-Lilie@va.gov.
Academic Year 2022-2023
BOSTON VA NEUROLOGY NOON CONCERENCE SERIES SCHEDULE & RECORDINGS
08.15.2022 Dr Coon (Mayo) - Autonomic Failure; Central to Peripheral
09.12.2022 Dr David Greer (BMC Chair Neuro) – Neuro-prognostication after Cardiac Arrest
09.26.2022 Dr Craig Blackstone (MGH Chief MD) – Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia
10.24.2022 Dr Vincent Lau - Non-Motor Symptoms in PD
10.25.2022 Dr Orly Moshe-Lilie – Paraproteinemic Neuropathies
11.14.2023 Dr Michael Alosco (BMC) – Exposure to Repetitive Head Impacts and CTE
01.23.2023 Dr Marissa Kellogg (VA Epilepsy Telehealth West) – Suicidal Thoughts and related behaviors in US Veterans with Seizures and Epilepsy
01.30.2023 Dr Anthony Amato (MGH Chief NM) – Inflammatory Myopathies
02.27.2023 Dr Hannah Noah – The Interface between Neurology and Weather
03.13.2023 Dr Orly Moshe-Lilie – Intro to Autonomic Assessment and Case Reviews
04.10.2023 Dr Brain Andersen – Use of Bevacizumab in Neuro-Oncology
04.17.2023 Dr Ornella Dubaz – Atypical PD
05.08.2023 Dr Orly Moshe-Lilie – CIDP, Its Variants and Unicorns
05.15.2023 Dr Petrea – Mild Cognitive Impairment
06.12.2023 – Dr Ornella Dubaz – Advanced Treatment Modalities for Movement Disorders
06.26.2023 Dr Mark Knobel – Updates on Lecanumab
Academic Year 2023-2024
BOSTON VA NEUROLOGY NOON CONCERENCE SERIES SCHEDULE & RECORDINGS
09/18/2023 Monique Machado – Role of Peer Review Process
09/25/2023 Dr Petrea Rodica – Vascular Dementia
10/16/2023 Dr Lena Liu – Catamenial Epilepsy
10/30/2023 Dr Mark Knobel – Review of Clinical trials and VA/Infusion Protocols – Lecanumab **CME**
11/13/2023 Dr Anna Barrett – Spatial Neglect and Anosognosia after Right Brain Stroke **CME**
11/20/2023 Dr Angeliki Vgontsaz (BWH) – Updates on Migraine Management **CME**
12/11/2023 Dr David Greer (BMC) – Brain Death & Updated Guidelines **CME**
12/18/2023 Dr Mitchell Miglis (STANFORD) – My Patient's Dizzy, Now What?: A neurologist's approach to common autonomic disorders **CME**
01/22/2024 Dr Peter Novak (BWH) – Introduction to Dysautonomia **CME**
01/29/2024 Dr Hanna Noah – COVID related social isolation and its effects on the brain
02/26/2024 Dr Dmitry Esterov (MAYO) – TBI and related rehabilitation; chronic dizziness management **CME**
04/22/2024 Dr Amr Ellaithy – CBD: evidence for epilepsy
04/29/2024 Dr Ravishankar – Introduction to the ICU EEG
05/13/2024 Dr Rebecca Spain (PVAMC/OHSU) – Role of alpha Lipoic Acid in Neurological Disorders **CME**