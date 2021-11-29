National VA Tele-Memory Clinic
Welcome to the "National VA Tele-Memory Clinic."
This national clinic provides:
- Consultation to Veterans with memory disorders & dementias across the country.
- Education for Veterans with memory disorders and their families regarding how to best care for themselves and their loved ones.
- Consultations to VA providers across the country for Veterans with unusual memory problems and dementia.
- Education for VA providers across the country regarding how to diagnose and treat disorders of memory.
Contacts
Andrew Budson MD
Associate Chief of Staff for Education
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6184
Email: andrew.budson@va.gov
Mark Knobel MD, PhD
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4750
Email: Mark.Knobel@va.gov