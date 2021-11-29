 Skip to Content

National VA Tele-Memory Clinic

Welcome to the "National VA Tele-Memory Clinic."

This national clinic provides:

  • Consultation to Veterans with memory disorders & dementias across the country.
  • Education for Veterans with memory disorders and their families regarding how to best care for themselves and their loved ones.
  • Consultations to VA providers across the country for Veterans with unusual memory problems and dementia.
  • Education for VA providers across the country regarding how to diagnose and treat disorders of memory.

Contacts

Andrew Budson MD

Associate Chief of Staff for Education

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-6184

Email: andrew.budson@va.gov

Mark Knobel MD, PhD

VA Boston health care

Phone: 857-364-4750

Email: Mark.Knobel@va.gov

Handouts and Material

Managing Memory (PDF)
Challenging Behaviors (PDF)
Donepezil Aricept (PDF)
Galantamine (PDF)
Exelon Patch (PDF)
Memantine Namenda (PDF)
Last updated: