Nursing affiliations and RN residency programs
We provide a wide range of nursing trainee programs, including undergraduate, graduate and residency programs.
Nursing Affiliations Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System (HCS) is committed to providing the highest quality health care to Veterans, expanding the boundaries of medicine through research, and training the next generation of health care professionals. The VA Boston HCS Nursing Affiliations Program is responsible for overseeing and implementing the training of nursing students and RN residents at VA Boston HCS, as well as managing the affiliation agreements between the VA Boston HCS and educational institutions of nursing. The VA Boston Healthcare System is a proud practice partner of the Northeast Region VA Nursing Alliance (NERVANA).
Inquiries and questions regarding nursing clinical, mentoring or preceptorship placements should be directed to VA Boston HCS Nursing Affiliations Program staff and academic practice coordinator. Details:
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New Undergraduate Students/Trainees ‐ the school clinical coordinator/staff will provide initial confirmation of the clinical/preceptorship assignment, as well as credentialing instructions (including documents to be filled out) to the new student/trainees. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
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New Graduate Students (including masters and doctoral) ‐ upon notification by the school clinical coordinator/staff that a match has been chosen, the credentialing process will be coordinated by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations staff directly with the graduate students/trainees. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
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Returning Students/Trainees ‐ Following the instructions from the school clinical coordinator, the credentialing process will be coordinated by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations staff directly. All credentialing documents (including instructions for the TMS online training) are found on the Massachusetts Centralized Clinical Placement (Mass CCP) System website ‐ www.mass.edu/mcncps/orientation/welcome.asp
All placements will be coordinated and managed by VA Boston Nursing Affiliations Staff. DO NOT seek your own placement by contacting staff directly.
The Nursing Affiliations Program also oversees other nursing initiatives, such as the Northeast Region VA Nursing Alliance (NERVANA), Colloquia Series: Care of the American Veteran, the Education Series: Growing as a Mentor, as well as the Post‐Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Trainee program, the Transition‐To‐Practice RN Residency program, and the Designated Educational Units at the Brockton and West Roxbury campuses.
Contact:
Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program
VA Boston Healthcare System’s Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program has been developed to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to new Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduates. This is a very competitive 12-month training program that incorporates a clinical, didactic and evidence-based practice curriculum. Immediate supervisor is the Program Director and clinical supervision is by qualified preceptors; a mentor is also assigned by the program director. This training program is funded by the Veteran Health Administration's Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). Upon completion, graduates are encouraged to apply for VA positions. The federally funded Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Trainee Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.
PB-RNR program eligibility
- Must be U.S. Citizen
- Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or Direct Entry-MSN
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Background & Security Investigation are required
- Pass pre-trainee physical examination
- Random Drug Testing is required
- Obtain current, unrestricted RN license by Aug. 1, 2027
Application requirements
- RESUME: no more than 2 pages
- PERSONAL STATEMENT: 400 words “Why I Wish to be Selected for the VA Boston Healthcare System RN Residency Program”
- THREE LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATIONS: School Faculty, Clinical Faculty, Preceptor, Nurse Manager, Assistant Nurse Manager, or other professional recommendation. Place recommendation letter in sealed envelope or e-mail directly from reference to Nurse Recruiter at BostonVAnurse@va.gov
- TRANSCRIPTS: Unofficial or official transcripts are accepted for initial application. Please note: official transcripts are required upon selection
- Minimum 3.3 GPA
- DD-214: submit if applicant is a Veteran
Application deadlines
- Submit applications by April 1, 2027
- The residency program start date is Sept. 7, 2027
- Complete application materials (as specified above) must be postmarked or e-mailed by close of business (COB) on April 1, 2027
- Submit application materials to:
Nurse Recruiter, VA BHS
940 Belmont Street (118)
Brockton, MA 02301
Fax: 774-826-1115
E-mail: BostonVAnurse@va.gov
Contact:
RN Transition to Practice (TTP) Employee Residency Program
The RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP) Residency Program was developed to assist with transition of the newly graduate nurse from academia to practice and to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support to the recent nursing graduate. Nurse residency programs are now considered a benchmark of nursing practice. The Registered Nurse Transition to Practice Employee Residency Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, 655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001, 202-887-6791.
Research has shown that new RN graduates who complete a RN residency program benefit from: increased competence and organizational skills, use of evidence-based practice, improved communications, improved critical thinking, improved clinical confidence, leadership and positive “socialization” with other professionals.
Enrollment upon hire to the assigned unit
- Funded by the VA Boston Healthcare System (VA BHS)
- Nurse Manager of the hiring unit is immediate supervisor
- Residents are assigned a preceptor for their initial six months of the program and they are given more autonomy as they are checked off in their competencies. Once they have completed their competencies, the resident and preceptor may have their own assignments with frequent check in’s from their preceptor
- Professional mentor is matched with the RN resident
- Schedule managed by Unit Nurse Manager with coordination of program’s key elements with RN Residency Program Director to ensure compliance with all program requirements
- Residents participate in clinically focused didactic experiences, skills labs, simulation, evidence-based practice workshops, and a variety of off-unit experiential one-day rotations, such as critical care, emergency department, operating room and specialty clinics, which are integrated into the schedule
- Accrue annual and sick leave, and benefits available
- EBP project / quality improvement project identified, developed, implemented and disseminated during the residency program
- Accredited by CCNE and meets Office of Nursing Service (ONS) directive requirements
If interested in applying for available Staff Nurse Position, please send inquiries to email or address below:
Nurse Recruiter, VA BHS
940 Belmont Street (118) Brockton, MA 02301
Fax: 774-826-1115
E-mail: BostonVAnurse@va.gov