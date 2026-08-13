Psychology training programs

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship

The Fellowship Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is a multiple practice program including the substantive traditional practice of Clinical Psychology and the specialty practice of Clinical Neuropsychology. Both programs are separately accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* Our last Site Visit for both programs was in 2024, and we received full accreditation for both programs until 2034.

The VA Boston Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program seeks candidates who have received a doctorate from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology, or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. In addition, candidates must have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship.

Within the Clinical Psychology Training Program, we offer training in seven major areas of emphasis (“tracks”):