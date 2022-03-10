Psychology training programs

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship

The Fellowship Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is a multiple practice program including the substantive traditional practice of Clinical Psychology and the specialty practice of Clinical Neuropsychology. Both programs are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association*. Our next Site Visit will be in 2024. Please note that we are in the process of seeking accreditation in the specialty practice area of Clinical Health Psychology. Fellows admitted to the Behavioral Medicine Track of the accredited Clinical Psychology Program will be required to meet competencies of both the accredited Clinical Psychology Program and competencies consistent with APA accreditation in Clinical Health Psychology.

The VA Boston Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program seeks candidates who have received a doctorate from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology, or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. In addition, candidates must have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship.

Within the Clinical Psychology Training Program, we offer training in eight major areas of emphasis (“tracks”).