Psychology training programs
Welcome to Psychology Training at VA Boston Healthcare System and our training partnership with our academic affiliates, Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. We provide clinical psychology training across all levels: Practicum, Internship and Fellowship. Our programs are accredited through the American Psychological Association.
Psychology Internship Training Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System Psychology Internship Training Program is a yearlong training program located among the campuses of the VA Boston Healthcare System. The internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association*. The internship is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and is one of 12 internship members of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science (APCS).
The internship seeks candidates from APA-accredited and Canadian Psychological Association (CPA)-accredited programs in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology; or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS)-accredited programs in Clinical Science. Our training program provides a wide variety of opportunities to work with Veterans on three different VA campuses, as well as potentially children and adolescents in a non-VA externship setting (with Boston University’s Center for Anxiety & Related Disorders (CARD)).
Interns will train in two rotations: a “Primary” (Match 8-month) rotation, as well as a “Secondary” (4-month) rotation, which is selected to assure a sufficient breadth of experience for our interns. Because each rotation has a distinct APPIC match (program) number, the results of the Match assure interns their assignment to a specific 8-month rotation. Assignments to the four-month rotation, selection of research mentors, and the opportunities for adjunctive training experiences (ATE) and supervisors, are guided by our interns' other interests and training needs, which are discussed in detail after the Match results (and 8-month rotation) are known. All interns have complementary training experiences, including: ATE, which may involve work in a different clinic or with a different population than those found within the intern’s two major clinical rotations; scholarly inquiry / research activities; and a weekly seminar series. Depending on their interests and qualifications, interns also may arrange to do a research externship, which would expand opportunities and available time for scholarly inquiry activities.
For 2021 – 2023, intern training takes place within the following 12 rotations, spread across three VA Boston medical center campuses. An additional unique training opportunity exists within an externship (non-Match) program offered through the Boston University – CARD):
- Addictions and Co-Occurring Disorders at Jamaica Plain
- Behavioral Medicine at Jamaica Plain
- Center for Returning Veterans at Jamaica Plain
- General Mental Health at Jamaica Plain and Brockton
- Geropsychology at Brockton and Jamaica Plain
- Neuropsychology at Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury
- Primary Care Behavioral Health at Jamaica Plain and Brockton
- PTSD Clinical Team at Jamaica Plain
- Rehabilitation Psychology at West Roxbury and Brockton
- Substance Use Disorder - Spectrum of Treatment at Brockton
- Trauma and Addictions Recovery at Brockton
- Women’s Trauma and Recovery Team at Jamaica Plain
- Boston University / Center for Anxiety Related Disorders (CARD) – clinical externship
- Minimum Number of AAPI Hours: 400 (combined Intervention and Assessment hours)
- Minimum Number of Years of Graduate Training Required: 3
- Application Due Date: Closed Nov. 1, 2021
- Candidates should identify up to two (2) rotations in their cover letter as potential Primary or “Match” rotations; in effect, this constitutes a request for their application to be reviewed by those two specific potential 8-month rotations.
As a training program, we have a strong commitment to providing high-quality training in culturally-informed clinical care, to attracting interns from diverse backgrounds, and to creating an inclusive and welcoming training culture. Our patient population is diverse and interns will have opportunities to work with Veterans with diverse identities, including Veterans of Color and LGBTQ+ Veterans. Applications are welcomed from candidates committed to culturally-responsive care. We also welcome applications from candidates from diverse backgrounds, including those traditionally underrepresented in psychology. If you would like to let us know more about your lived and/or professional experience related to diversity and culturally-informed care, we encourage you to include a brief sentence or two about this in your cover letter.
Contact:
Colleen Sloan, Ph.D.
Acting Director of Training,
VA Boston Psychology Internship Training Program
Phone: 857-364-5983
Email: colleen.sloan2@va.gov
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship
The Fellowship Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is a multiple practice program including the substantive traditional practice of Clinical Psychology and the specialty practice of Clinical Neuropsychology. Both programs are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association*. Our next Site Visit will be in 2024. Please note that we are in the process of seeking accreditation in the specialty practice area of Clinical Health Psychology. Fellows admitted to the Behavioral Medicine Track of the accredited Clinical Psychology Program will be required to meet competencies of both the accredited Clinical Psychology Program and competencies consistent with APA accreditation in Clinical Health Psychology.
The VA Boston Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program seeks candidates who have received a doctorate from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology, or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. In addition, candidates must have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship.
Within the Clinical Psychology Training Program, we offer training in eight major areas of emphasis (“tracks”).
-
Addiction Recovery (previously Dual Diagnosis and Addictions and Co-Occurring Disorders)
-
Behavioral Medicine
-
Interprofessional General Mental Health
-
Geropsychology
-
LGBTQ+ Health Care
-
Post-Deployment Readjustment and Trauma-Related Disorders, and
-
Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
Within the Clinical Neuropsychology Training Program, we offer broad neuropsychology training. For the 2022 – 2024 training years (please note the two-year training program), we will be recruiting two postdoctoral fellows.
Application Due Dates:
-
Clinical Neuropsychology Training Program: Monday December 1, 2021 at 12:00AM EST
-
Clinical Psychology Training Program: Monday, December 13, 2021 at 12:00AM EST
To learn more about each of the above positions and the full application process, please download the training brochure of interest below. All applications will be submitted using the APPA CAS portal.
Available Materials to Download:
APA requires the inclusion of the following information:
Contacts:
Amy Silberbogen Ph.D., ABPP
Director of Training, VA Boston Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-4707
Email: amy.silberbogen@va.gov
Laura Grande Ph.D., ABPP/cn
Director of Neuropsychology Training, VA Boston Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-364-6810
Email: laura.grande@va.gov
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
Phone: 202-336-5979
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Psychology Practicum Training Program
The Psychology Practicum Program provides focused clinical training to advanced graduate students (typically third year students or higher) in psychology. Training emphasizes provision of clinical services to Veterans in a variety of specialty areas, as listed below. Experiences are designed to be cumulative, with the student acquiring and developing appropriate levels of mastery in a variety of assessment and psychotherapeutic skills over the course of practicum. Supervision is extensive, with students receiving orientation to both VA Boston Healthcare System and Mental Health Service policies. Regularly scheduled meetings with an assigned supervisor are required.
The VA Boston Psychology Practicum Program is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming training culture, and practicum students will have opportunities to work with Veterans with diverse identities.
For 2022-2023, practicum training takes place within the following nine rotations, spread across two VA medical center campuses. Please note, each rotation has required days for attendance that vary across rotations...
VA BOSTON HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, JAMAICA PLAIN CAMPUS:
- PTSD Clinical Team
- Women’s Trauma Recovery Team (WTRT)
- Substance Abuse Treatment Program
- Behavioral Medicine
- Neuropsychology
- Center for Returning Veterans
VA BOSTON HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, BROCKTON CAMPUS:
- Inpatient Mental Health Services
- Rehabilitation Psychology Program
- Women’s Integrated Treatment & Recovery Program (WITRP)
Please also note that the listed practica do not meet Massachusetts requirements as Advanced Practicum, and as a result, will not qualify as clinical hours for Massachusetts licensure.
- Open Date for Affiliate Students (Harvard and Boston University) – Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
- Open Date for Non-Affiliate Students – Wednesday Dec. 1, 2021
- Closing Date for all applications – Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
Contact:
Rebecca Ametrano Ph.D.
Director of Training, VA Boston Psychology Practicum Training Program
VA Boston health care
Phone: 857-203-5394
Email: Rebecca.Ametrano@va.gov