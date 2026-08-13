Psychology training programs
Welcome to psychology training at VA Boston Healthcare System and our training partnerships with academic affiliates Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School. We are a premier destination for general and specialized training in health service psychology across all levels, including practicum, internship and fellowship. The VA Boston Psychology Internship Training Program and the VA Boston Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program -- both the Clinical Psychology and Clinical Neuropsychology programs -- are accredited by the American Psychological Association.*
Psychology Internship Training Program
The VA Boston Healthcare System Psychology Internship Training Program is a yearlong training program located among the campuses of the VA Boston Healthcare System. The internship is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* The internship is a member of the Association of Psychology Postdoctoral and Internship Centers (APPIC) and is one of 12 internship members of the Academy of Psychological Clinical Science (APCS).
The internship seeks candidates from APA-accredited and Canadian Psychological Association (CPA)-accredited programs in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology; or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS)-accredited programs in Clinical Science. Our training program provides a wide variety of opportunities to work with Veterans on three different VA campuses.
Structure
Interns will train in two rotations: a “Primary” (Match 8-month) rotation, as well as a “Secondary” (4-month) rotation, which is selected to assure a sufficient breadth of experience for our interns. Because each rotation has a distinct APPIC match (program) number, the results of the Match assure interns their assignment to a specific 8-month rotation. Assignments to the 4-month rotation, selection of research mentors, and the opportunities for adjunctive training experiences (ATE) and supervisors, are guided by the intern's other interests and training needs, which are discussed in detail after the Match results (and 8-month rotation) are known. All interns have complementary training experiences, including: ATE, which may involve work in a different clinic or with a different population than those found within the intern’s two major clinical rotations; scholarly inquiry / research activities; and a weekly seminar series.
Rotations
For 2026 – 2027, intern training takes place within the following 12 rotations, spread across three VA Boston medical center campuses:
- Addictions and Co-Occurring Disorders at Jamaica Plain
- Behavioral Medicine at Jamaica Plain
- Center for Returning Veterans at Jamaica Plain
- General Mental Health at Jamaica Plain and Brockton
- Geropsychology at Brockton and Jamaica Plain
- Neuropsychology at all VA Boston campuses
- Primary Care Behavioral Health at Jamaica Plain and Brockton
- PTSD Clinical Team at Jamaica Plain
- Rehabilitation Psychology at West Roxbury and Brockton
- Substance Use Disorder - Spectrum of Treatment at Brockton
- Trauma and Addictions Recovery at Brockton
- Women’s Trauma Recovery Team at Jamaica Plain
Application information
- Minimum Number of AAPI Hours: 400 (combined Intervention and Assessment hours)
- Minimum Number of Years of Graduate Training Required: 3
- Application Due Date: Nov. 1, 2025
- Candidates should identify up to two and no more than (2) rotations in their cover letter as potential Primary or “Match” rotations; in effect, this constitutes a request for their application to be reviewed by those two specific potentials 8-month rotations.
- No more than three (3) letters of recommendation
Materials available to download:
Contact:
Colleen Sloan, Ph.D.
Director of Training,
VA Boston Psychology Internship Training Program
Phone:
Email: colleen.sloan2@va.gov
*APA Accreditation Information
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship
The Fellowship Program at the VA Boston Healthcare System is a multiple practice program including the substantive traditional practice of Clinical Psychology and the specialty practice of Clinical Neuropsychology. Both programs are separately accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.* Our last Site Visit for both programs was in 2024, and we received full accreditation for both programs until 2034.
The VA Boston Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program seeks candidates who have received a doctorate from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology, or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. In addition, candidates must have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship.
Within the Clinical Psychology Training Program, we offer training in seven major areas of emphasis (“tracks”):
- Addiction Recovery
- Behavioral Medicine
- Mood, Anxiety and Co-Occurring Disorders
- Geropsychology
- Post-Deployment Readjustment and Trauma-Related Disorders
- Posttraumatic Stress Disorders
Within the Clinical Neuropsychology Training Program, we offer specialized neuropsychology training. For the 2026 – 2028 training years (please note the two-year training program), we will be recruiting two postdoctoral fellows.
Application Due Dates:
- Clinical Neuropsychology Training Program: Monday, December 1, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST
- Clinical Psychology Training Program: Monday, December 15, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EST
To learn more about each of the above positions and the full application process, please download the training brochure of interest below. All applications will be submitted using the APPA CAS portal.
Available materials to download:
APA requires the inclusion of the following information:
Contacts:
Amy Silberbogen Ph.D., ABPP
Training Director, VA Boston Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: amy.silberbogen@va.gov
Laura Grande Ph.D., ABPP/cn
Training Director, VA Boston Clinical Neuropsychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: laura.grande@va.gov
*APA Accreditation Information
Questions related to the program’s accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
Phone:
E-mail: apaaccred@apa.org
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Psychology Practicum Training Program
The Psychology Practicum Program provides focused clinical training to advanced graduate students (typically third year students or higher) in psychology. Training emphasizes provision of clinical services to Veterans in a variety of specialty areas, as listed below. Experiences are designed to be cumulative, with the student acquiring and developing appropriate levels of mastery in a variety of assessment and psychotherapeutic skills over the course of practicum. Supervision is extensive, with students receiving orientation to both VA Boston Healthcare System and Mental Health Service policies. Regularly scheduled meetings with an assigned supervisor are required.
The VA Boston Psychology Practicum Program has a strong commitment to providing high-quality training in culturally-responsive clinical care and to creating an inclusive and welcoming training culture. Practicum trainees will have opportunities to work with Veterans with a wide range of identities, including (but not limited to) Veterans of Color and LGBQ+ Veterans.
Rotations
For 2027-2028, practicum training takes place within the following rotations, spread across two VA medical center campuses. Please note, each rotation has required days for attendance that vary across rotations.
VA BOSTON HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, JAMAICA PLAIN CAMPUS:
- Behavioral Medicine Program
- Center for Returning Veterans
- General Mental Health Clinic
- Geropsychology
- Neuropsychology Program
- PTSD Clinical Team
- Substance Use & Co-occurring Disorders
- Women’s Trauma Recovery Team
VA BOSTON HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, BROCKTON CAMPUS:
- Rehabilitation Psychology Program
Please note, the listed practica do not meet Massachusetts requirements as Advanced Practicum and will not qualify as clinical hours for Massachusetts licensure.
Application information
- Open Date for Affiliate Students (Boston University & Harvard University) – Monday, Nov. 30, 2026
- Open Date for Non-Affiliate Students – Monday, Dec. 7, 2026
- Closing Date for All Applications – Monday, Jan. 4, 2027
Contact:
Rebecca Ametrano Ph.D.
Director of Training, VA Boston Psychology Practicum Training Program
VA Boston health care
Phone:
Email: Rebecca.Ametrano@va.gov